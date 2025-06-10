Dealmakerinsider Publishes A New White Paper With Expert Insights On How Private Equity Firms Assess Acquisition Opportunities

What Makes a Business an Attractive Target: Inside the Mind of a Financial Acquirer

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DealMakerInsider today announces the publication of an original white paper, What Makes a Business an Attractive Target: Inside the Mind of a Financial Acquirer. Authored by Tee Gwena, Managing Partner of Transora Partners, this exclusive article offers seasoned M&A advisors actionable insights into the key factors financial buyers consider when evaluating acquisition opportunities. Powered by M&A Source®, DealMakerInsider delivers curated content to help experienced advisors drive more success. Access to this content is provided free-of-charge. M&A Source is the preeminent professional association dedicated to lower middle market mergers and acquisitions.

In his paper, What Makes a Business an Attractive Target: Inside the Mind of a Financial Acquirer, Mr. Gwena writes, "Often, sellers come to market with businesses built in a vacuum - shaped by habit, circumstance, or legacy rather than with an eventual acquirer in mind, yet alone a financial acquirer. If advisors can help bridge that gap by showing clients what financial buyers are actually looking for, they can drive better outcomes and position themselves as true strategic partners in an increasingly competitive M&A landscape."

Tee Gwena is a Managing Partner at Transora Partners, a unique transition-focused investment firm providing capital and strategic advisory to founder-led and family-owned lower middle market businesses. In this article, Mr. Gwena shares expert insights for advisors on aligning their clients' businesses with investor expectations.



"At M&A Source®, our aim is to be the source of education, best practices, networking and deal sourcing for professionals engaged in lower middle market business transactions. Our educational portal, DealMakerInsider , provides curated content for established advisors, who want to enhance their M&A acumen and elevate their success in the dealmaking arena." - Kylene Golubski, Executive Director, M&A Source

