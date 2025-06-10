HONOR Officially Enters Bahrain Market With Launch Of HONOR 400 Series
The event marked a significant milestone in HONOR's regional expansion strategy and introduced Bahrain to the brand's latest innovation in AI-powered smartphones. During the event, Laurence Li, General Manager HONOR GCC, outlined the brand's global achievements, rapid growth across the region, and its long-term investment strategy for the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Sayed Ali Kamel, Senior Business Development Manager at Future Communications Company, expressed strong confidence in the HONOR brand and reaffirmed FCC's commitment to working closely with all channel partners to ensure successful market penetration and growth.
The highlight of the event was the introduction of the HONOR 400 and HONOR 400 Pro - both equipped with advanced AI capabilities including the industry-leading 200MP AI Camera and the new AI Creative Editor, designed to revolutionize mobile photography and visual storytelling.
The HONOR 400 is available in two storage variants 12GB + 256GB at BHD 154.9, and 12GB + 512GB at BHD 174.9.
The HONOR 400 Pro, offering enhanced features and performance, is available in a 12GB + 512GB variant at BHD 279.9.
Both devices come equipped with MagicOS 9.0, HONOR's intelligent user interface based on Android 15, and feature a 6000mAh battery with ultra-fast charging. The Pro variant also boasts IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance for added durability.
With a strong focus on innovation, design, and user experience, HONOR aims to offer Bahraini consumers premium, AI-powered smartphones that empower creativity, productivity, and seamless connectivity.
