Date 10 June 2025

Share buyback programme – week 23

The share buyback programme runs in the period 2 June 2025 up to and including 30 January 2026, see company announcement of 2 June 2025.

During the period the bank will thus buy back its own shares for a total of up to DKK 1,000 million under the programme, but to a maximum of 1,600,000 shares.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the“Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme: