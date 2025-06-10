SEON Launches AI-Powered Anti-Money Laundering Suite, Enhancing Its Comprehensive Command Center For Risk Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded offering integrates fraud prevention and AML compliance, giving teams a single platform to screen and monitor customers in real-time, manage alerts, investigations and regulatory reporting

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , a global leader in digital fraud prevention , announced the launch of its expanded Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance suite, a significant step in the company's evolution from fraud prevention to a unified risk solution. This release introduces real-time AI-powered capabilities, including Payment Screening , Transaction Monitoring and integrated fraud and AML Case Management with regulatory reporting filling functionalities.

SEON's 2025 Digital Fraud Outlook reveals real-time transaction monitoring is the top investment priority for compliance and fraud teams this year - with 62% of organizations making this shift. To meet this demand, SEON's AML suite delivers granular, real-time monitoring alerts that reduce false positives and improve detection accuracy across both fraud and AML use cases.

"We already use SEON as a key part of how we manage fraud risk at Casumo,” said Sebastian Brant, Director of CEX, Casumo.“They bring depth in proprietary risk signals we can't get anywhere else, flexible tools that we can adapt to any scenario and a level of customer service responsiveness and expertise we simply haven't seen elsewhere. We see the significant value of having one system that can help teams operate more efficiently and effectively."

SEON serves as the unified solution for teams managing both fraud and AML compliance, helping them detect risks proactively, resolve cases faster and keep records audit-ready - all without navigating between different systems, eliminating manual steps or working off spreadsheets.

“Risk teams don't need more tools - they need one that gives them a full picture,” said Tamas Kadar, Co-Founder and CEO, SEON.“This launch gives fraud and compliance teams a multi-dimensional command center to manage risk in one place. And because we own our data pipeline and can control data accuracy, this means our models deliver more accurate risk decisions.”

Built for the Way Risk and Compliance Work Today

Most risk teams are using legacy solutions that were not designed to support real-time decisions, instead relying on batch processing, leading to delayed reviews, siloed data and scattered case files with no audit trail. SEON replaces that with a single solution where fraud and AML data work together - giving teams a holistic view with more context, less noise and quicker paths to action.

Developed through customer collaboration, SEON's AML Compliance solution applies the same real-time capabilities, data quality and limitless customization that SEON is known for to compliance use cases, helping teams tailor risk programs to new products, regulatory jurisdictions, internal policies and evolving risks.

Key Capabilities



Spot bad actors early with digital footprint and fraud signals before users enter KYC or AML checks

Expedite reviews with AI-assisted customer screening that helps analysts resolve hits faster

Detect risks instantly with real-time transaction monitoring and payment screening

Investigate efficiently and close out cases faster with unified fraud intelligence, AML signals and transaction data in one dashboard

Reduce time spent on regulatory reporting with autofill capabilities and AI-powered SAR narratives

Submit SAR, CTR, and Form 8300 reports to FinCEN in one click, with status tracking and audit history; with expansion in progress to other regulatory bodies Lean on expert support from SEON's Managed Risk Services team, offering guidance and rule management for leaner teams



About SEON

SEON helps risk teams detect and stop fraud and money laundering while ensuring regulatory compliance. By combining real-time digital footprint analysis , device intelligence and AI-driven rules , SEON empowers thousands of businesses globally to prevent threats before they occur. With integrated fraud prevention and AML capabilities, SEON operates from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .

