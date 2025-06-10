P&P Optica And Hellebrekers Celebrate First European Installation With Launch Event

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Olga Pawluczyk, CEO of PPOWATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- P&P Optica (PPO), a global leader in advanced hyperspectral imaging and artificial intelligence-based inspection solutions for the meat industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership and first customer installation with Hellebrekers , a trusted provider of technology and automation solutions for the food industry across Europe. This installation, in a leading poultry processing facility in the Netherlands, marks PPO's official expansion into the European market, bringing cutting-edge foreign material detection and product quality assessment to meat processors across the region.With increasing pressure on both processors and producers to ensure product safety, reduce waste, and meet rigorous quality standards, PPO's technology offers a powerful solution. The company's Smart Imaging System leverages hyperspectral imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and remove foreign materials-including plastic, rubber, and bone-as well as assess product quality characteristics such as lean point. The company has been providing systems to meat and pet food processors in North America for over 10 years, and installed its first system in Australia in 2023.By partnering with Hellebrekers, PPO gains a local, experienced ally with deep industry knowledge, a strong network, and a shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence in the food processing industry.“We're thrilled to partner with Hellebrekers as we expand into Europe,” said Olga Pawluczyk, CEO of PPO.“Their strong reputation and technical expertise make them the perfect partner to bring PPO's proven solutions to European processors who are looking to improve product quality, protect their brands, and reduce costly recalls.”“P&P Optica's hyperspectral technology offers meat processors a new level of insight and control,” added Maurice Ditewig, Director, Industrial Automation at Hellebrekers.“We're excited to work together to make this transformative solution available across our markets. European processors have a very high focus on meat quality, and PPO is a perfect tool to ensure only the safest, best quality products reach the consumer.To celebrate the first European installation, Hellebrekers and PPO will host a launch event on June 10th. The event will showcase the installed system in action, demonstrating its ability to identify foreign materials and optimize product quality in real time.About P&P OpticaP&P Optica is a global leader in smart imaging technology for meat processing. PPO's mission is to help food processors make safer, higher-quality food while improving their margins and optimizing their operations. PPO's Smart Imaging System offers automated, in-line inspection of food products, safeguarding product safety and ensuring quality. Today, our systems are used in beef, pork, poultry and pet food processing plants in North America, Europe and Australia. Powered by PPO's proprietary and patented hyperspectral imaging technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced software, these systems provide real-time foreign material detection, comprehensive quality assessments, and the rejection of undesirable products.About HellebrekersHellebrekers is a trusted leader in the field of industrial automation and technology solutions, providing cutting-edge systems and services for businesses across various sectors. Specializing in custom-engineered automation solutions, Hellebrekers empowers organizations to optimize processes, improve operational efficiency, and enhance product quality. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company delivers tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.

