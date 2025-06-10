PCS Florida Announces Acquisition Of Huff Technologies

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 9, 2025 10:33 am - PCS Florida, a premier provider of managed IT services, announced today that it has acquired Jacksonville-based Huff Technologies. The news comes after last month's announcement that PCS Florida had expanded into the Jacksonville Metro area.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – June 2, 2025 – PCS Florida, a premier provider of managed IT services, announced today that it has acquired Jacksonville-based Huff Technologies. The news comes on the heels of last month's announcement that PCS Florida had expanded its operations into the Jacksonville Metro area.

Serving the states of Florida and Georgia since 2000, Huff Technologies has provided a wide range of consulting and managed IT services to companies and organizations looking for cost-effective solutions while maintaining data security and avoiding costly downtime. All Huff Technologies employees will join the PCS Florida team and will continue to serve all current and new clients.

"Our continued expansion in the Florida market was the next logical step for our company”, said Larry Ward, Managing Member of PCS Florida. "Their experienced team of IT professionals and decades-long reputation of dedicated service to clients in the area makes Huff the perfect addition to our PCS Florida family”.

Huff Technologies' services align well within PCS Florida's catalog of business, enhancing the remote and on-site support capabilities. The acquisition further strengthens PCS Florida's presence throughout the state, providing managed IT services to businesses, organizations, non-profits, and individuals.

About PCS Florida

PCS Florida is a trusted Managed Service Provider (MSP) delivering innovative IT solutions that drive business efficiency, ensure security, and support growth. With a personalized approach to service, PCS tailors its offerings to the unique needs of each client. Learn more at and , or contact us at ....

About Huff Technologies

Huff Technologies, Inc., a PCS Florida company, is a network and server management company located in Jacksonville, Florida. We have built a reputation for ourselves as a reliable and knowledgeable business partner to our clients. Since 2000, we've been helping companies of all sizes respond to industry transitions in order to stay competitive. Our years of experience have taught us how to best facilitate your business's success. Our team of experts is ready to help you develop strategies for not only surviving, but thriving in the future.