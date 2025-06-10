Digit7 Co-Founder And CEO Mr.Chithrai Mani, Named As Thought Leader Of 2025

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 10, 2025 12:14 am - Digit7's Co-founder and CEO, Mr. Chithrai Mani, Wins Thought Leader of The Year - Business Products at the Stevie's American Business Awards

Digit7, a pioneer in AI automation like AI-driven autonomous and frictionless checkout solutions, is pleased to share that its Co-founder and CEO, Mr. Chithrai Mani, has been named Thought Leader of The Year for Business Products in the prestigious 23rd Annual American Business Awards, presented by The Stevie Awards.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to his visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and deep commitment to transforming the landscape of business products through cutting-edge technologies.

As a visionary and AI75 innovator, Mr. Chithrai Mani has spearheaded Digit7's transformation into a leading provider of cutting-edge AI, computer vision, and autonomous solutions that are shaping the next generation of smart stores.

One of the most unique achievements of Chithrai Mani's leadership is the successful implementation of autonomous and frictionless self-checkout systems, DigitMart and DigitKart. He has successfully led the engineering team in designing, developing, and testing these innovative solutions. While many competitors struggled with this technology, facing issues related to accuracy, user engagement, and operational efficiency, Chithrai Mani was able to navigate these challenges effectively. His deep understanding of machine learning algorithms and real-time data processing allowed his team to create a seamless checkout experience that minimizes human intervention while maximizing accuracy.

This achievement is particularly significant given the growing demand for contactless shopping solutions in today's retail landscape. By successfully developing this technology, Chithrai Mani not only enhanced customer satisfaction but also positioned his company as a leader in retail innovation.

Mr. Chithrai Mani's consistent emphasis on customer-centric innovation and his ability to foresee and act on industry shifts has not only differentiated Digit7 but has also set new benchmarks across the retail tech landscape. The frequent keynote speaker has earned many accolades including AI75, CO-100 by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, CLARO, TITAN, AEGIS Graham Bell Awards, and more for his transformative leadership, his contributions to the field of AI and digital transformation, and impact on technology and innovation.

With this achievement, Chithrai Mani solidifies his reputation as a trailblazer in business product innovation and as a trusted voice driving the evolution of retail through bold ideas, strategic foresight, and practical execution.

About Chithrai Mani

Chithrai Mani is the Co-founder and CEO of Digit7, a technology company specializing in AI-driven solutions. He has been instrumental in driving innovation and digital transformation for Fortune 500 companies, with expertise in areas such as Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and AR/VR technologies. Under his leadership, Digit7 has developed innovative products like DigitMart, an AI-powered autonomous store solution, and DigitKart, a computer vision-based frictionless self-checkout solution.