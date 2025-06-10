Official Mobility Live Technology Partner Keyloop, Launches Innovative Automotive Retail Platform In Middle East



Dubai, UAE: Keyloop, a leading global automotive technology company, has launched Fusion, a new end-to-end Automotive Retail Platform (ARP) that will help motor retailers across the Middle East manage and optimise the full vehicle sales and aftersales process – from initial enquiry through to ownership and retention. The new platform will be showcased at Mobility Live Middle East (24 – 25 June 2025; Dubai World Trade Centre), where Keyloop is the event's official Technology Partner.

Fusion incorporates four distinct 'domains' – Demand, Supply, Ownership and Operate – covering all key functions within a dealership business. Keyloop's Drive Dealer Management System (DMS) is now a critical element in the Operate domain. All of Fusion's domains draw upon information held in the system's Active Data Core, which provides users in all departments with a single comprehensive record of customer interactions and transactions. This is in line with their commitment to a way of working that prioritises outcomes: making efficiency, automation, and an AI-driven future a core part of their strategy.

As it is cloud-based and powered by AWS, Fusion tools and functionality can be deployed rapidly and securely for organisations of all sizes, even major dealer groups operating in multiple countries and with distributed networks of sites representing a diverse portfolio of vehicle brands. Fusion uses 'Experience-First' technology that puts the customer at the heart of all activity, helping retailers deliver positive customer outcomes and amplify revenues through the full purchase and ownership cycle. It also streamlines and automates key processes to reduce operational costs, making businesses more agile. Keyloop pulls from over 9,000 OEM integrations to help facilitate a connected user and customer journey.



Demand : Helps retailers and OEMs maximise deal profitability through the use of convenient communication and ecommerce tools, omnichannel-enabled sales operation software and intelligent retention initiatives. It reduces cost per acquisition, increases lead-to-sale conversion rates, and improves customer loyalty.

Supply : Allows retailers, OEMs and fleet suppliers to achieve maximum profit per unit by proactively managing vehicle supply through intelligent management of inventory and asset risk.

Ownership : An aftersales-focused suite of resource and workshop management tools that increase efficiency and customer satisfaction. Enables retailers and OEMs to maximise workshop utilisation and income per visit. Operate : With the Drive advanced dealer management systems (DMS) at its core, Operate helps retailers and OEMs achieve peak operational efficiency, supporting faster, more informed business decisions.

Motor retailers can select those elements of the new Fusion ARP that best suit their requirements or introduce the full platform across their entire business. The areas of focus for Fusion's key domains are as follows:

Visitors to Mobility Live Middle East will hear Tom Kilroy, Chief Executive Officer and Dean Gardner, Chief Customer Officer deliver a keynote speech focusing on how to create the latest digital retailing ecosystem. While Monzer Tohme, Managing Director Sales MEA, will chair a panel session with industry experts, discussing how connecting data leads to the delivery of better customer experiences. Keyloop will also have its own 48 square-metre stand where delegates will be able to see our connected Fusion technology in action and speak to our team on the day.

Commenting on the launch of Fusion, Monzer Tohme said:“Middle East is a critical growth region for Keyloop, and with Fusion we have a unique opportunity to unlock more value to the dealer network in the region. The four domains in our new connected ARP enable our retailer customers to benefit from the expertise of our team and the extensive reach of our technology. Our focus remains on simplifying the vehicle sales and ownership journey, staying true to our Experience-First principles. Fusion is more than just a technological solution – it's a transformative approach to reshaping our industry and delivering meaningful value to all stakeholders.”

Tohme added:“Today's evolving automotive ecosystem demands a more flexible, scalable, and integrated approach. Fusion is a clear and compelling proposition, guaranteed to drive value for our customers. It underpins a connected, data-driven approach which fosters customer trust, revenue growth and long-term loyalty.”