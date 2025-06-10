403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Official Mobility Live Technology Partner Keyloop, Launches Innovative Automotive Retail Platform In Middle East
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Fusion incorporates four distinct 'domains' – Demand, Supply, Ownership and Operate – covering all key functions within a dealership business. Keyloop's Drive Dealer Management System (DMS) is now a critical element in the Operate domain. All of Fusion's domains draw upon information held in the system's Active Data Core, which provides users in all departments with a single comprehensive record of customer interactions and transactions. This is in line with their commitment to a way of working that prioritises outcomes: making efficiency, automation, and an AI-driven future a core part of their strategy. As it is cloud-based and powered by AWS, Fusion tools and functionality can be deployed rapidly and securely for organisations of all sizes, even major dealer groups operating in multiple countries and with distributed networks of sites representing a diverse portfolio of vehicle brands. Fusion uses 'Experience-First' technology that puts the customer at the heart of all activity, helping retailers deliver positive customer outcomes and amplify revenues through the full purchase and ownership cycle. It also streamlines and automates key processes to reduce operational costs, making businesses more agile. Keyloop pulls from over 9,000 OEM integrations to help facilitate a connected user and customer journey. Motor retailers can select those elements of the new Fusion ARP that best suit their requirements or introduce the full platform across their entire business. The areas of focus for Fusion's key domains are as follows:
-
Keyloop has launched Fusion , a new end-to-end Automotive Retail Platform designed to streamline the entire vehicle sales and aftersales process for Middle East retailers.
As the official Technology Partner of Mobility Live Middle East (24–25 June 2025), Keyloop will showcase its new end-to-end Automotive Retail Platform, Fusion, at the event.
Fusion incorporates four distinct 'domains' – Demand, Supply, Ownership and Operate – covering all key functions within a dealership business. Keyloop's Drive Dealer Management System (DMS) is now a critical element in the Operate domain. All of Fusion's domains draw upon information held in the system's Active Data Core, which provides users in all departments with a single comprehensive record of customer interactions and transactions. This is in line with their commitment to a way of working that prioritises outcomes: making efficiency, automation, and an AI-driven future a core part of their strategy. As it is cloud-based and powered by AWS, Fusion tools and functionality can be deployed rapidly and securely for organisations of all sizes, even major dealer groups operating in multiple countries and with distributed networks of sites representing a diverse portfolio of vehicle brands. Fusion uses 'Experience-First' technology that puts the customer at the heart of all activity, helping retailers deliver positive customer outcomes and amplify revenues through the full purchase and ownership cycle. It also streamlines and automates key processes to reduce operational costs, making businesses more agile. Keyloop pulls from over 9,000 OEM integrations to help facilitate a connected user and customer journey. Motor retailers can select those elements of the new Fusion ARP that best suit their requirements or introduce the full platform across their entire business. The areas of focus for Fusion's key domains are as follows:
-
Demand : Helps retailers and OEMs maximise deal profitability through the use of convenient communication and ecommerce tools, omnichannel-enabled sales operation software and intelligent retention initiatives. It reduces cost per acquisition, increases lead-to-sale conversion rates, and improves customer loyalty.
Supply : Allows retailers, OEMs and fleet suppliers to achieve maximum profit per unit by proactively managing vehicle supply through intelligent management of inventory and asset risk.
Ownership : An aftersales-focused suite of resource and workshop management tools that increase efficiency and customer satisfaction. Enables retailers and OEMs to maximise workshop utilisation and income per visit.
Operate : With the Drive advanced dealer management systems (DMS) at its core, Operate helps retailers and OEMs achieve peak operational efficiency, supporting faster, more informed business decisions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment