Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 960 In Past Day

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 10,919 (+9) Russian tanks, 22,768 (+9) armored fighting vehicles, 28,982 (+48) artillery systems, 1,412 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,183 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,330 (+15) cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 416 (+2) warplanes, 337 helicopters, 40,057 (+239) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 51,455 (+107) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,912 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

