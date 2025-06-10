Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 960 In Past Day
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 10,919 (+9) Russian tanks, 22,768 (+9) armored fighting vehicles, 28,982 (+48) artillery systems, 1,412 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,183 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,330 (+15) cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 416 (+2) warplanes, 337 helicopters, 40,057 (+239) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 51,455 (+107) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,912 (+1) pieces of special equipment.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian forces hit aircraft at Savasleyka air base – General Staff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment