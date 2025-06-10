Notice On Public Offering Of Subordinated Bonds Of Bigbank AS
|Subscription period starts
|10 June 2025 at 10:00 (Tallinn time)
|Subscription period ends
|19 June 2025 at 15:30 (Tallinn time)
|Announcement of the Offering results
|On or about 20 June 2025
|Settlement of the Offering
|On or about 27 June 2025
|First trading day
|On or about 30 June 2025
Submitting subscription undertakings
To subscribe for the bonds during the Offering, an investor must have a securities account with a Nasdaq CSD account operator or a financial institution that is a member of the Nasdaq Riga or Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.
An Estonian investor wishing to subscribe for the bonds should contact the securities account operator managing their account and submit the subscription undertaking during the offering period.
A Latvian or Lithuanian investor wishing to subscribe for the bonds should contact the relevant financial institution and submit the subscription undertaking in the format and manner prescribed by the financial institution, in accordance with the terms of the Prospectus.
By submitting the subscription undertaking, an investor authorises the account operator or the relevant financial institution managing the investor's current account linked to their securities account to immediately block the full transaction amount on the investor's current account until settlement is completed or funds are released in accordance with the terms set out in the Prospectus.
Listing and admission to trading of unsecured subordinated bonds of Bigbank
Bigbank will submit an application to Nasdaq Tallinn AS for the listing and admission to trading of all bonds issued under the Programme on the Baltic Bond List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The expected date of listing and admission to trading is on or about 30 June 2025.
While every effort will be made and due care will be taken to ensure the listing and admission to trading of the unsecured subordinated bonds, Bigbank cannot guarantee that the bonds will be listed and admitted to trading.
Availability of the documentation of the Offering
The Prospectus, along with the Prospectus Summary, the Terms and Conditions, and the Final Terms of the bonds, has been published and can be obtained in electronic form on
Bigbank's website at and the website of the EFSA at . Additionally, the translations of the Prospectus Summary into Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian are available in electronic format on Bigbank's website at .
Before investing in Bigbank's unsecured subordinated bonds, we ask that you thoroughly review the Prospectus, the Prospectus Summary , the Terms and Conditions, and the Final Terms of the bonds. If necessary, please consult with an expert.
Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 5393 0833
Email: ...
Important information
This notice is an advertisement for securities within the meaning of the Regulation No 2017/1129/EU of 14 June 2017 of the European Parliament and of the Council European Parliament and does not constitute an offer to sell subordinated bonds or an invitation to subscribe to subordinated bonds. Each investor should make any decision to invest in the bonds solely based on the information contained in the Prospectus, the Prospectus Summary, the Terms and Conditions, and the Final Terms of the bonds. The approval of the Prospectus by the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority is not considered to be a recommendation for Bigbank's subordinated bonds.
The information contained in this notice is not intended to be published, distributed or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in any country or under any circumstance where publication, sharing or transmission would be unlawful or to any persons to whom the competent authorities have applied financial sanctions. Bigbank's unsecured subordinated bonds will be publicly offered only in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, and the sale or offer of the bonds shall not take place in any jurisdiction where such offer, invitation or sale would be unlawful without the exception or qualification of law or to any persons to whom the competent authorities have applied financial sanctions. The unsecured subordinated bonds are offered solely based on the Prospectus, the Prospectus Summary, the Terms and Conditions, and the Final Terms of the bonds, and the Offering is intended only for the persons to whom the Prospectus is directed. The present notice is not reviewed or confirmed by any supervisory authority, and it does not constitute a prospectus.
