Colle AI Refines Multichain Asset Design For Rapid Creator Deployment

Pioneering Multichain Innovation

Platform boosts design flexibility and speeds up NFT creation with enhanced cross-chain tooling for artists and developers

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain NFT platform powered by AI, has introduced new enhancements to its asset design framework to accelerate deployment for creators across blockchains. These improvements provide users with more flexible design options and rapid development capabilities while maintaining compatibility across supported chains such as Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain.The refined system empowers creators to define, customize, and adapt NFT attributes in real time through Colle AI's intelligent design interface. With expanded visual layering tools, embedded metadata presets, and automated cross-chain formatting, creators can go from concept to launch faster than ever-without sacrificing performance or interoperability.Colle AI's updates also optimize how design data is processed and packaged, minimizing redundancies during cross-network deployment. This leads to quicker publishing, reduced friction, and a seamless transition from artistic vision to on-chain presence. Paired with the platform's AI-driven automation, users benefit from smarter layout suggestions and predictive formatting based on asset intent and chain-specific parameters.These advancements reinforce Colle AI's role as a creator-first platform, enabling efficient multichain distribution while enhancing the expressive potential of digital art and assets in the expanding Web3 space.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

