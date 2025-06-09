Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Red Cat And Fortrea And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) and Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT)

Class Period: March 18, 2022- January 15, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2025

Red Cat, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions to drone industry. Red Cat's products include, among others, the "Teal 2" drone, a small, unmanned aircraft system designed to purportedly "Dominate the Night" during nighttime military operations.

The Red Cat class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Red Cat's Salt Lake City facility's production capacity, and defendants' progress in developing the same, was overstated; and (ii) the overall value of Red Cat's Short Range Reconnaissance Program of Record Tranche 2 contract (the "SRR Contract") was overstated.

The Red Cat class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 27, 2023, Red Cat revealed that its Salt Lake City facility could only currently produce 100 drones per month, the facility was still being built, refined, and expanded, and that construction of the facility was only "substantially completed" and potentially could reach a production capacity of 1,000 drones per month over the next 2 to 3 years, but only with additional capital investments and manufacturing efficiencies realized. On this news, the price of Red Cat stock fell nearly 9%, according to the complaint.

Then, on September 23, 2024, the Red Cat class action lawsuit further alleges that Red Cat announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, reporting losses per share of $0.17, missing consensus estimates by $0.09, and revenue of $2.8 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.07 million. According to the complaint, Red Cat further disclosed that Red Cat had spent "the past four months . . . retooling [the Salt Lake City facility] and preparing for high volume production," while admitting that a "pause in manufacturing of Teal 2 and building Army prototypes impacted Teal 2 sales" because, among other things, Red Cat "couldn't produce and sell Teal 2 units while retooling [its] factory." The Red Cat class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Red Cat stock fell more than 25%.

Finally, the Red Cat class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 16, 2025, Kerrisdale Capital published a report alleging that "[t]he SRR contract that Red Cat won in November and preemptively announced without the Army's permission is much smaller and less favorable than management as intimated," and that "[i]t's highly implausible that a mass-production facility for manufacturing drones has been built at any point in the last two years for less than $1 million." On this news, the price of Red Cat stock fell more than 21% over two trading sessions, according to the complaint.

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Class Period: July 3, 2023 – February 28, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 1, 2025

The complaint alleges that Fortrea was formerly the clinical development and commercialization services business of Labcorp Holdings Inc., a life sciences and healthcare company. In June 2023, Labcorp spun off Fortrea as a standalone, publicly traded company. In connection with the Spin-Off, Labcorp and Fortrea entered into several transition services agreements (the "TSAs"), pursuant to which Fortrea pays Labcorp to provide certain transitional services for a set period, including information technology applications, network and security support and hosting, as well as finance, human resources, marketing, and other administrative support.

On March 3, 2025, Fortrea announced its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, disclosing that its "targeted revenue and adjusted EBITDA trajectories for 2025 [were] not in line with [its] prior expectations." Specifically, in an earnings call held that same day, Fortrea revealed that the Company's Pre-Spin projects are "late in their life cycle [and] have less revenue and less profitability than expected for 2025" and that "post-spin work is not coming on fast enough to offset the pre-spin contract economics." The Company also said this "older versus newer mix issue will continue to negatively impact [Fortrea's] financial performance during 2025." On this news, Fortrea's stock price fell $3.47 per share, or 25.05%, to close at $10.38 per share on March 3, 2025.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Fortrea overestimated the amount of revenue the Pre-Spin Projects were likely to contribute to the Company's 2025 earnings; (ii) Fortrea overstated the cost savings it would likely achieve by exiting the TSAs; (iii) as a result, the Company's previously announced EBITDA targets for 2025 were inflated; and (iv) accordingly, the viability of the Company's post-Spin-Off business model, as well as its business and/or financial prospects, were overstated.

