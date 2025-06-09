Dubai Business Associates Celebrates Graduation Of Milestone Tenth Cohort

Ten Emiratis among 35 Associates from around the globe graduating from one of the world's most sought-after programmes

Dubai, UAE,June 2025: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Business Associates (DBA) today celebrated the graduation of its tenth cohort, developing the next generation of global leaders. The ceremony took place at Al Habtoor Palace and recognised the achievements of 35 Associates from 21 countries.

Ten Emiratis formed a key part of the cohort and joined an international group selected from a highly competitive pool of 5,550 applicants from 160 countries. This year's cohort includes graduates from Australia, China, Colombia, India, Italy, Japan, the UK and USA underscoring Dubai's growing influence as a hub for global business talent. This diverse mix reflects Dubai's increasingly important role as a global centre for talent, innovation, and opportunity.

DBA is a unique, fully funded nine-month programme for high-achieving university graduates to experience world-class training across strategy, business, and leadership. The programme offers Associates an immersive experience-professionally and culturally-into one of the world's most dynamic cities.

Over the past decade, the programme has attracted 313 Associates from 53 countries, including 56 Emiratis. These Associates have delivered 92 consulting projects to leading Dubai organisations, saving over $30 million in consulting fees alone, highlighting DBA's real-world impact.

Through key industry partners like Emirates Airline, Dubai International Finance Centre, dnata, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Expo City Dubai and Falcon & Associates, the graduates deliver real-world consulting projects to support some of Dubai's leading organisations.

Andres Uribe, Global Head of Project and Strategy from dnata Travel Group said:“Our longstanding partnership with the DBA programme reflects dnata's commitment to shaping the future of business in Dubai. Over the years, we've proudly supported the programme by hosting consulting projects, providing mentorship, and opening doors for students to engage with real-world challenges in our industry. This collaboration continues to be mutually enriching – allowing us to connect with young, globally minded professionals who bring fresh thinking and bold ideas to the table.”

Ali Al Shehhi, Associate from Y10, from the United Arab Emirates said:“The DBA programme has been instrumental in helping me navigate the fast-paced world of consulting. Collaborating with associates from diverse backgrounds exposed me to a range of leadership styles and strategic thinking, broadening my perspective and enhancing my ability to adapt and lead in dynamic environments.”

Papamile Isyagi, Associate from Y10, from Malawi was the valedictorian for the ceremony and said:“The DBA programme has been instrumental in developing both my soft and technical skills. Despite having a business degree, I had no prior exposure to financial modelling, but the programme helped me merge my knowledge, Excel skills, and creativity to build a business model for dnata, a global leader in airport services. What stood out most for me was the exceptional support system, connecting us with dedicated mentors and career coaches who offered guidance on both professional and personal fronts. The network I've built has already opened doors and will undoubtedly continue to create opportunities for years to come.”



Mohamed Alshaiba from the UAE received the prestigious Emirati Award for demonstrating exceptional academic, professional, and community leadership.

Sabrina Al-Mayahi from the US was celebrated with the Falcon Award for demonstrating the highest leadership potential based on the values of collaboration, excellence, candour, resilience and creativity.

Benjamin Hobart from the UK received the Faculty Award for academic excellence, and a positive, professional attitude towards learning.

Papamile Isyagi from Malawi was named Best Fellow, recognised by his colleagues for his teamwork and collaborative spirit, with active and positive engagement with the cohort. Sarah Lai Kwan Lai Ki from Mauritius received the Erin Langlards Award for exemplifying a respectful, empathetic and harmonious work ethic, whilst striving for excellence and continuous improvement.

During the ceremony Associates were honoured for outstanding contributions across leadership, innovation, and academic excellence, with the following awards presented:

Director of Dubai Business Associates, Rami Tawfiq, shared his pride in the success of the current cohort and DBA more broadly, and expressed confidence in the programme moving forward:“Dubai Business Associates has firmly established itself as one of the world's most sought-after programmes for graduates, evidenced by our acceptance rate of around 0.5%. This tenth cohort represents an exceptional group of emerging leaders, and we look forward to tracking their professional journeys.

“As the DBA celebrates this tenth anniversary, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of graduate development, bringing together global perspectives and preparing our Associates to lead with purpose, curiosity, and innovation”

Applications for DBA's eleventh cohort, set to begin in September, have drawn substantial interest, with submissions from over 6,600 applicants across 146 countries. The continued success of the programme reflects Dubai's position as a hub for talent, opportunity, and world-class professional development.

Earlier this year, DBA celebrated its 10anniversary, and to mark the milestone, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed met in person with over 100 alumni from the programme, in Dubai.