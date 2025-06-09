Introducing The DIVEVOLK External Shutter: Instant Control, Uncompromising Creativity

MENAFN - GetNews) Ever lined up the perfect underwater shot, only to have a slight finger tremor on the touchscreen blur the moment? Or found it challenging to press the exact spot on your screen while wearing gloves? For underwater creators, precise and stable control is everything. Today, we're thrilled to introduce the solution you've been waiting for.

Meet the all-new DIVEVOLK Underwater External Shutter – a masterfully engineered accessory designed to give you instant, tactile control over your underwater photography and videography.

Harnessing reliable Bluetooth 5.4 technology and built for the toughest conditions, this external shutter integrates seamlessly with your SeaTouch 4 Max series housing. It's more than an accessory; it's the key to unlocking sharper images, greater versatility, and your full creative potential.

The DIVEVOLK Underwater External Shutter is available for pre-sale now, with shipping expected to begin around June 10th!

Land & Sea: Versatility Without Limits

Why an external shutter? The primary goal is simple: eliminate blur caused by on-screen shutter presses. Our new external shutter features a highly ergonomic button that gives you firm, tactile feedback, allowing you to trigger your shot with absolute stability for a dramatic improvement in clarity. The unique Underwater Button Balancing Structure ensures this tactile feel remains consistent even at depth.

But your control doesn't end at the water's edge. Use the shutter on land as a 10-meter remote control for your smartphone! Set up group photos, capture selfies from a distance, or trigger your camera remotely while you get into the perfect position. It's one tool for every part of your adventure.

Designed for Your Dive Style: Quick Release Dual Modes

We designed the external shutter with a revolutionary **New Quick Release System** that takes only a second to mount or dismount, allowing you to adapt to any shooting scenario on the fly.



Mode A: Compact Setup: Mount the shutter directly onto your SeaTouch 4 Max housing for a streamlined, lightweight setup perfect for freediving, snorkeling, or minimalist scuba. Mode B: Pro Rig: Attach the shutter to our Dual Handle Tray to build a professional rig, giving you ultimate stability and space to mount powerful video lights and other accessories.

A secure twist-lock mechanism ensures a rock-solid connection that resists intense vibrations and accidental impacts, giving you peace of mind in high-action environments.

Smart Power for Long Adventures

Every detail is designed for the traveling diver. The external shutter uses an ultra-low power consumption protocol with Bluetooth 5.4.



Smart Sleep: Automatically enters a low-frequency sleep mode to save power.

Timer Shutdown: Automatically powers off after 10 minutes of inactivity.

Super Long Battery Life: Get up to 50 hours of standby time from a single battery. Replaceable Battery: Powered by a common, easy-to-replace CR2032 button battery, so your creative journey never stops.

Built to Last: Rigorous Testing & Durability

This is a piece of professional-grade equipment built to perform dive after dive, anywhere in the world. As confirmed by tests in the DIVEVOLK Laboratory, the shutter is engineered for long-lasting durability:



Withstands 60-Meter Water Pressure.

Proven through over 100,000 Keypress Tests. Features a professional Anti-Corrosion Process to resist high-salinity seawater, high pressure, and temperature shocks.

Get Started in Seconds: Easy Connection & Quick Start

We made connecting the shutter as simple as possible so you can get shooting right away.

Power On: Press and hold the shutter button for 5 seconds to power on/off. A flashing blue light indicates it's ready to pair.

Pair Bluetooth: Open your phone's Bluetooth settings and pair with the device named DIVEVOLK-UWST.

Important Note: If there's no response underwater, the device may have auto-shutdown due to inactivity. Simply press and hold the shutter for 5 seconds to power it on and reconnect automatically!

Tech Specs & What's in the Box

Here are the detailed specifications and everything you get with your new Underwater External Shutter.

Pre-Sale Information: Be the First!

The new DIVEVOLK Underwater External Shutter is a game-changer for smartphone underwater imaging, and you can be among the first to experience it.



Status: Currently available for Pre-Sale. Shipping: Expected to begin around June 10th, 2025.

We know waiting is tough, but we assure you this product has undergone rigorous testing to meet the highest standards and is well worth it. Secure your order during the pre-sale period to get a head start!

Ready to gain instant control and capture your sharpest underwater shots ever?

Click Here to Pre-Order Your DIVEVOLK Underwater External Shutter Now!

We can't wait to see the incredible images and videos you'll create with this new level of precision!