Gohighlevel Offers 50% Discount For New & Existing Users In Global Summer Promotion

GoHighLevel launches global summer promo: 50% off all plans for 3 months plus 30-day free trial. Available to new and existing users worldwide.

- AnonymousDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GoHighLevel, a leading all-in-one CRM and marketing automation platform, launches its global Summer Promo, offering a 50% discount across all subscription tiers-Starter, Unlimited, and Pro-for both new and existing users. Beginning June 9, this limited-time discount gives subscribers an opportunity to maximize marketing efforts during the summer season at just half the regular monthly rate.==> To Get The Discount Promo, Please Click HereHighLevel Summer Discount Promotion Details by PlanHighLevel Starter Plan Discount – 50% Off (Normally $97/mo → $48.50/mo)Tailored for freelancers and startups, the plan includes:- Unlimited users and contacts- Three sub-accounts for team collaboration- Funnel and email split testing- Prospecting tool with daily report limitsThis is the Ideal plan for those launching marketing campaigns without breaking the bank.HighLevel Unlimited Plan Discount – 50% Off (Normally $297/mo → $148.50/mo)Includes all Starter features plus:- Unlimited sub-accounts- Whitelabel desktop app- Basic API integration- Ability to resell WhatsApp, WordPress, and AI tools- One custom dashboard for tailored viewsGoHighLevel Pro Plan Discount – 50% Off (Normally $497/mo → $248.50/mo)Reserved for agencies and SaaS entrepreneurs who would also love to Whitelabel, it adds:- SaaS Mode with full white-label functionality- Automated account reporting and re-billing- Advanced API support- User-level analytics, unlimited dashboards, and custom object creationEach plan's discount applies during the first three months of subscription, making it cost-effective to test and adopt GoHighLevel's capabilities in full.Why GoHighLevel and Why NowGoHighLevel consolidates the fragmentation of marketing tech into one system-eliminating the need for tools like Calendly, ClickFunnels, ActiveCampaign, and more. With multi-channel automation (email, SMS, voicemail drops, AI chatbots), phone and calendar integration, and membership/course building capabilities, the platform empowers users to capture, nurture, and convert leads-all from a single dashboard.Key highlights include:- White-labeling & SaaS Mode: Ideal for agencies wanting to resell the platform as their own- Blueprint-powered snapshots: Quickly replicate funnel, workflow, and site setups across multiple accounts- Proven scale: Powering over 537,000 live websites right now- Phone system integration with call routing, recordings, and click-to-call supportHow to Access The Super Promo & EligibilityThe Summer Promo runs from June 9 to June 23, 2025.Applies to monthly billing cycles, not annual plans.To claim:- New users: Start with the free trial → choose a plan and apply discount- Existing users: Upgrade or renew any plan during the promo periodSign up or upgrade atWhy Now?Summer represents a key growth window for businesses, and HighLevel's goal is to empower users with access to our full platform without upfront cost barriers. And their Summer Promo's 50% discount, combined with 24/7 support, ensures both new and seasoned users can fully harness the platform to boost campaign performance, client acquisition, and brand scalability.A Platform Built for GrowthFounded in 2018, GoHighLevel is a cloud-based technology provider for agencies, consultants, and marketers. With over 7.3 million monthly site visits and ranking among the top four digital marketing platforms in the U.S. the platform empowers users through:- Unified toolset: CRM, sales funnels, AI, phone, calendars, and membership- Unlimited usage: No caps on contacts, users, campaigns, or content- Customization: White-label dashboards, third-party APIs, resellable tools- Support & compliance: 24/7 in-app support, HIPAA options, and double opt-in tools for global useSubscriber Success Snapshot-“This is the only software I use-it replaced six tools,” said marketer Billy Gene- Agency pro Debbie DuBois noted that GoHighLevel's white-label mobile app and automation tools“took my business to the next level”- Social media strategist Andre Lane added,“The SaaS Mode paid for itself in under a month. Founded in 2018, GoHighLevel's mission is to simplify marketing tech stacks, reduce costs, and enhance campaign performance worldwide.

