Defensx Honored With Pax8 Global Innovation Award At Beyond 2025
DENVER, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DefensX today announced it has received the Pax8 Global Innovation Award during Pax8's 2025 Beyond conference. The Awards program recognizes vendors that have a significant impact on the channel ecosystem through strategic partnerships, enhanced engagement, and strong dedication to partners.
"We're both humbled and thrilled receive this award from Pax8," said Osman Erkan, CEO of DefensX. "When we consider the stable of technology heavyweights in the Pax8 Marketplace we call our peers, this award for DefensX is validation of our team's vision and execution."
Held in Denver, from June 8-10, Beyond 2025 provided Pax8 partners with three days of immersive learning, community, and innovation. Attendees gained critical business insights through keynote presentations from industry leaders, customer-built breakout sessions and an expo hall with over 140 sponsoring vendors. Awards were presented during the conference, recognizing the success, growth, and innovation fuelled by the vendors offered through the Pax8 Marketplace.
"Pax8 is proud to honor DefensX with the 2025 Innovation Award for their pioneering web security solutions tailored for MSP," said Ryan Burton, VP Marketplace Vendor Strategy at Pax8. "Their browser protection surpasses traditional DNS-layer security, that turns the browser into a secure environment, with real-time content scanning, credential protection, ad blocking, and remote browser isolation, while uniquely safeguarding critical company data from unsanctioned AI applications, empowering MSPs in today's evolving digital landscape."
About Pax8
Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of nearly 40,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.
Follow Pax8 on Blog , Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube
About DefensX
DefensX converts any browser a secure digital workspace and supports the way organizations to save cost and improve security-without changing the way they work. DefensX transforms the browser into a secure, seamless, and cost-effective digital workspace-no new workflows, no user retraining. With built-in phishing protection, Web Data Loss Prevention and powerful AI-driven data protection, DefensX helps MSPs and organizations protect users and data effortlessly. Founded in 2020, thousands of organizations around the world trust DefensX to safeguard their operations from modern threats. For more information visit . Follow us on LinkedIn
Media Contact:
Brian Nickels
[email protected]
