Terra Metals Inc. And Lunda Resources Confirm 96.5% Copper Recovery And Solar-Powered Green Production At Kalaba Project
Technical Highlights:
- 96.52% cumulative copper recovery using flotation (see p. 30 of Hara Report), with sulphide concentrates at 26.91% Cu and oxide concentrates at 4.31% Cu.
- Flotation made possible through advanced chemistry, particularly the use of CMC depressants to manage high talc content (up to 54%), previously considered a major processing barrier.
- The ore's upgrade potential allows for low-cost leaching via solvent extraction, positioning Kalaba among Africa's lowest-cost green copper producers.
- An NI 43-101-compliant resource estimate is expected to be released before the end of July 2025.
A Model for Green Critical Minerals:
- Full environmental clearance has been granted by ZEMA (Zambia Environmental Management Agency).
- A 5 MW solar energy facility has been completed and approved, with plans to expand to 100 MW-enabling carbon-neutral production of copper and cobalt.
- Terra Metals and its partners will become Zambia's first large-scale producers of green critical metals, powered almost entirely by solar energy.
Traditional & Community Support:
Terra Metals acknowledges the tremendous support of His Royal Highness Senior Chief Sailunga and Chief Ntambu of the Lunda people. Their leadership and collaboration have played a vital role in advancing the Kalaba Project with integrity and respect for local communities.
Regional Upside:
In addition to Kalaba, the company holds a large-scale exploration license through Central Africa Renewable Energy, covering a prospective copper-cobalt zone immediately south of Ivanhoe's world-class Kamoa-Kakula Mine in the DRC Copperbelt.
Chairman's Statement:
“This isn't just a technical success-it's a declaration that Zambia can lead in responsible, solar-powered production of the world's most critical minerals. Kalaba is proof that innovation, sustainability, and community partnership can deliver real value.”
- Mumena Mushinge, Chairman, Terra Metals Inc. and Lunda Resources.
Next Milestones:
- NI 43-101 Report expected before July 31, 2025
- 240TPH concentrator commissioning in September 2025
- Solar expansion to 100 MW
- Phase 2 exploration and geophysics at DRC-bordering tenement
⸻
ABOUT TERRA METALS INC.
Terra Metals Inc. is a Delaware-based mineral development company focused on securing high-impact, ESG- compliant critical mineral assets across Africa for delivery to U.S. and allied markets.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Terra Metals Inc.
Email: ...
Phone: +1 (980) 349-3883
Website:
Ongoing Construction of 240 TPH Flotation Plant at Kalaba Mine
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment