NC CPA Firms DMJPS And Potter Join Together, Expand Statewide Footprint With Strategic Growth

DMJPS CPAs + Advisors

DMJPS PLLC Grows to 10 Offices with Charlotte Metro CPA Firm Potter & Company

- Drew Haddock, Co-CEO of DMJPS

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DMJPS PLLC, a Top 200 U.S. tax, assurance, and advisory firm headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina , proudly announces that Potter & Company, P.A., based in the Charlotte Metro region, will join the firm effective July 1.

Potter & Company, with offices in Monroe, Concord, and Mooresville, will continue to serve clients locally, now backed by the expanded resources and capabilities of DMJPS. The combined firm now operates across 10 offices statewide, strengthening its presence and service offerings throughout North Carolina to privately held businesses, organizations, and corporations with specialized solutions and industry focus.

This strategic combination unites two trusted firms: DMJPS, with over 75 years of experience and a North Carolina mountains-to-coast footprint, and Potter & Company, known for its strong presence in the Charlotte market. Clients will continue working with their existing teams while gaining access to enhanced expertise, broader services, and deeper specialization.

"DMJPS approaches strategic growth with one mission; empower through expertise, delivering personalized, proactive solutions that build trust, drive innovation, and inspire our people, clients, and communities to Be Greater ,” continued Mike Gillis, Co-CEO of DMJPS.

The expanded firm will continue to offer accounting and advisory services alongside strengthened capabilities in business valuations, fractional CFO, client accounting, international tax consulting, litigation support, and succession planning. Additionally, clients will benefit from industry leadership, including medical and dental practice consulting through DMJPS Healthcare, all while maintaining the personalized service and community focus both firms are known for.

“This transition is seamless because it reflects the shared values and unwavering commitment we have to our people, our clients, and the communities we serve,” said Todd Plyler, Managing Partner at Potter & Company.“Together, we're forming a stronger, more diverse team that's deeply focused on helping North Carolina's businesses and organizations not just grow but truly thrive.”

This strategic combination deepens the North Carolina mountains-to-the-coast footprint - and reinforces DMJPS' position as a premier North Carolina-rooted firm with a clear vision for the future.

Looking Ahead

Effective July 1, Potter & Company, P.A. will become DMJPS PLLC. At that time, DMJPS will have more than 200 employees, 25 partners, and 10 North Carolina office locations; Greensboro, Asheville, Boone, Concord, Durham, Marion, Monroe, Mooresville, Sanford, and Wilmington.

Why It Matters

.Expanding the North Carolina Footprint: With Potter & Company's Charlotte Metro offices, DMJPS has become one of the largest North Carolina CPA firms with more than 10 offices statewide.

.Building on a Legacy of Excellence: DMJPS headquarters will remain in Greensboro, NC, where the firm was founded in 1949. The commitment to serving privately held businesses and leading organizations is stronger than ever, and the Charlotte metro region is now an integral part of that strategic plan.

.Future-Focused Growth & Innovation: As a privately owned firm, DMJPS is free to invest in people, technology, and long-term strategies. By joining forces, DMJPS will gain invaluable insights into emerging trends and business needs in this thriving market.

.A Diverse Team + Specialized: Firm members will continue to be empowered with increased opportunities, and growing career paths. The combination allows the firm to offer deeper specialization while maintaining personal relationships and tailored solutions.

Key Facts About DMJPS PLLC

Firm Name: DMJPS PLLC

Employees: 165+

Locations: 7 North Carolina offices (Charlotte, Greensboro, Asheville, Boone, Durham, Marion, Sanford, and Wilmington)

Leadership: Co-CEOs Mike Gillis, CPA/PFS and Drew Haddock, CPA

Affiliations: Member of CPAmerica International & Crowe Global

Social Media: @DMJPSConnect

General email: ...

Potter & Company Facts

Firm Name: Potter & Company, P.A.

Employees: 44+

Locations: Monroe, Concord, Mooresville

Leadership: Managing Partner, R. Todd Plyler, CPA

About DMJPS PLLC

DMJPS PLLC is dedicated to personalized service that exceeds our clients' expectations. As a U.S. Top 200 firm, DMJPS CPAs + Advisors proudly serve clients locally, regionally, and internationally. With North Carolina offices from the mountains to the coast, DMJPS delivers expert, industry-focused guidance and deep local relationships. Our mission is simple: empower our people, clients, and communities to Be Greater.

Learn more at dmjps.

Caren Rodriguez

DMJPS CPAs + Advisors

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.