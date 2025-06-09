The Inter-African Bureau For Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) And African Union Commission (AUC) Set To Advance Ocean Priorities At The Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) Side Event

At the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), the African Union (AU), through its various institutions including the Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), will showcase a united and strategic front in catalyzing ocean action to realize Africa's Sustainable Blue Economy aspirations. The AU side event titled“Accelerating Action to Meet Africa's Sustainable Blue Economy Aspirations”, scheduled for June 12, 2025, at the UNOC3 Blue Zone, will bring together high-level policymakers, development partners, private sector representatives, civil society actors, and regional institutions.

Co-organisers

The side event will be co-organized by the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), in collaboration with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and AU-IBAR. The initiative will highlight Africa's growing consensus that its aquatic wealth, when sustainably managed, can serve as a transformative engine for economic resilience, food security, and climate adaptation.

Background and Purpose

Africa, surrounded by some of the world's richest marine biodiversity, strategic trade routes, and extensive blue carbon ecosystems, will continue to harness the potential of these assets. Through the African Blue Economy Strategy and Agenda 2063, the AU will use this side event as a continental platform for reflection, alignment, and momentum-building towards SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and related blue economy priorities under Agenda 2063.

The objectives of the event will be:

. To reflect on Africa's achievements and aspirations in blue economy development;

. To present scalable solutions and partnerships;

. To mobilize voluntary commitments and financial mechanisms;

. To issue a strong continental Call to Action.

Key Issues to be Discussed

Participants will engage in a high-impact dialogue focusing on:

. Showcasing Africa's achievements in sustainable coastal and marine governance.

. Presenting key thematic insights on governance, financing, innovation, inclusion, and biodiversity conservation.

. Demonstrating leadership commitment through a high-level roundtable with African Ministers and champions.

. Mobilizing cross-sector partnerships to support inclusive project implementation and innovation.

. Creating a continental network of purpose, centered on sustainability, equity, and tangible impact.

. Issuing a united Call to Action to strengthen ocean-related cooperation, investment, and capacity building.

Key Recommendations and Voluntary Commitments

The event will culminate in the adoption of a Call to Action, with specific recommendations to guide future efforts:

1. Defend ocean ecosystems through nature-based solutions and evidence-based planning for critical habitats like mangroves, coral reefs, and wetlands.

2. Scale up private sector investment and support MSMEs in blue economy sectors with climate adaptation tools and inclusive finance.

3. Embed inclusive governance by ensuring the participation of women, youth, Indigenous Peoples, and local communities.

4. Enhance implementation capacity through research, data-driven decision-making, and African-led innovation.

5. Mobilize innovative financing mechanisms-including blue bonds and ecosystem service payments-to unlock Africa's ocean wealth.

6. Align international frameworks such as the WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement and BBNJ Treaty with Africa's blue economy priorities.

7. Ensure equity in ocean action, balancing conservation with socio-economic realities to avoid displacing African development goals.

8. Encourage voluntary commitments that support the SDGs and the Blue Economy Strategy through collaborative, cross-sector initiatives.

AU-IBAR's Role and Strategic Contributions

AU-IBAR will play a pivotal role in highlighting the importance of sustainable aquatic food systems, regional fisheries governance, and climate-resilient livelihoods. The bureau will focus on:

. Strengthening community-based approaches in coastal and inland fisheries.

. Integrating biodiversity conservation with food systems.

. Advancing regional platforms for capacity building and technology transfer.

. Promoting blue economy practices that benefit small-scale fishers and women-led enterprises.

As a technical arm of the AU, AU-IBAR will reaffirm its commitment to coordinating implementation efforts with Member States and partners, and supporting policy coherence across fisheries, environment, trade, and animal resources sectors.

Session Highlights

. Opening remarks will be delivered by Hon. Moses Vilakati, AU Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment.

. Mrs. Nardos Bekele-Thomas, CEO of AUDA-NEPAD, will call for solidarity-driven partnerships and investments in African blue solutions.

. The Ministerial Roundtable will showcase leadership from coastal and island states advancing national blue economy strategies.

. Multi-stakeholder panels will feature RECs, non-state actors, and private innovators highlighting field-level successes and opportunities.

. The session will conclude with a Call to Action-a bold reaffirmation of Africa's ocean leadership and demand for global support.

Expected Outcomes

The side event will generate momentum around key outcomes:

. Stronger continental leadership and coordination on ocean governance.

. New and renewed voluntary commitments supporting Africa's blue economy frameworks.

. Prioritized partnership and financing opportunities for accelerated implementation.

. Reinforced cooperation between African and global actors, emphasizing equity and solidarity in ocean action.

Africa's Moment to Lead

This side event at UNOC3 will be a big step towards Africa's goal of having a sustainable blue economy. The accepted Call to Action will convey a strong message: Africa's seas are very important to its growth, and we must take care of them in a fair, scientific, and cooperative way. AU-IBAR, along with AUC, AUDA-NEPAD, and IGAD, will keep leading the way to make sure that Africa's water resources help its people, strengthen ecosystems, and make a real difference to the health of the world's oceans.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The African Union – Interafrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR).