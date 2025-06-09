403
Petrobras Faces Downgrades And Billion-Dollar Lawsuit As Investors Weigh Risks
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras, Brazil's state oil giant, saw its shares drop after two major banks, Santander and Bank of America, downgraded their stock ratings on June 9, 2025.
Both banks shifted their outlook from“buy” to“neutral,” citing concerns about lower expected returns and a challenging capital structure.
Santander set a new price target of $13 per share, reflecting worries about the company's ability to sustain high dividends and manage debt if oil prices remain around $65 per barrel.
Bank of America echoed these concerns, highlighting the uncertain outlook for investors. The company faces additional pressure from a lawsuit filed by Sete Brasil, a drilling firm created with Petrobras's backing in 2010.
Sete Brasil claims R$36 billion in damages, alleging Petrobras breached contracts and acted in bad faith by withdrawing support from a major drilling project after corruption scandals surfaced.
The project collapsed when financing was cut, leaving Sete Brasil insolvent. If the court rules against Petrobras, the company could face one of the largest compensation payments in its history, directly affecting its investment plans and shareholder payouts.
Despite these challenges, Petrobras reported strong cash flow in the first quarter of 2025, with $8.5 billion in operating cash and $4.5 billion in free cash flow. The company plans to invest $111 billion by 2029, focusing on oil, gas, and low-carbon energy.
However, the legal risks and lower analyst expectations have raised doubts about the company's future returns and stability. Investors and partners now watch closely, as the outcome will shape Petrobras's financial health and its role in Brazil's economy.
