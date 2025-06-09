Microsoft Enters Handheld Gaming With ROG Xbox Ally Launch Set For 2025

Microsoft (MSFT) announced its entry into the portable gaming market with the launch of its first dedicated handheld consoles, the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X, developed in partnership with ASUS at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025.

The devices are expected to be released by the end of 2025, although pricing details have not been disclosed.

The new handhelds will allow players to access their Game Pass subscription libraries on the go, offering immediate access to hundreds of titles, including "Balatro," "Gears Tactics," and "Vampire Survivors."

Xbox's head of gaming devices, Roanne Sones, said the consoles will support native play, cloud gaming, and remote play with existing Xbox consoles.

Both versions will feature a 7-inch, 1080p screen. The base model includes 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage, while the higher-end "X" version offers 24GB of memory, 1TB of storage, and a larger battery.

Microsoft is also partnering with Roblox to bring the platform to the Xbox Ally devices, marking the first time Roblox will be natively playable on handheld hardware.

A new program will be launched to help players identify games optimized for handheld play. The devices will feature Gaming Copilot via Game Bar, a tool that assists users in navigation, skill improvement, and social features.

The announcement follows the debut of the Nintendo Switch 2 last week. Microsoft had previously explored handheld gaming but shelved multiple projects over the years.

At the Xbox showcase where the ROG Xbox Ally was introduced, Microsoft also announced that 17 new titles will be added to Game Pass on day one, including high-profile releases like "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7."

This next installment of "Call of Duty" is the long-awaited direct sequel to 2012's "Black Ops 2."

Among the announcements was a remake of "Persona 4," subtitled "Revival," set to arrive more than 17 years after its original release. Developers Sega and Atlus have yet to confirm a launch date.

In the fiscal quarter ending March 2025, the company generated approximately $5.7 billion in gaming revenue.

For the full fiscal year 2024, Microsoft reported $15.47 billion in gaming revenue. This was a decrease from $21.5 billion in the previous fiscal year, though the drop reflects the timing of the Activision Blizzard acquisition, which significantly boosted revenue in late 2023.

Microsoft's stock edged 0.3% higher in afternoon trade on Monday amid broader market strength. The shares have gained more than 10% this year and 11% in the last 12 months.

