TELUS To Invest $13.5B In Alberta Over Five Years: Retail's Yet To React

Technology services provider, TELUS Corp (TU), has announced a substantial investment exceeding $13.5 billion over the next five years to bolster its network infrastructure and operations across Alberta.

The initiative aims to support economic growth, sustainability, and innovation within the province.

As part of this commitment, TELUS plans to deploy enhancements to its 5G and LTE services at 69 sites throughout Alberta this year.

The upgrades are expected to mainly increase wireless coverage and capacity.

TELUS is also expanding its PureFibre connectivity to more homes and businesses across Alberta.

Notably, the company is committed to connecting every household on Tallcree First Nation lands in northern Alberta by June 2025, as a part of its efforts to enhance rural and Indigenous connectivity.

In line with its sustainability goals, TELUS is redeveloping old TELUS central office buildings to cater to rental housing demand.

This effort is part of the company's copper retirement program, which aims to reclaim and repurpose legacy copper networks.

Over the past 24 years, TELUS has invested $276 billion in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum throughout Canada.

In the first quarter of 2025, the company's revenue climbed 3% year-on-year (YoY) to C$5.02 billion ($3.67 billion), meeting the analysts' consensus estimate of C$5.004 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TELUS remained in 'neutral' territory.

TU's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Jun. 9, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

TELUS stock has gained over 20% year-to-date and over 1% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Exchange Rate: 1 CAD = 0.73 USD