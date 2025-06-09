PMGC Stock Rockets After Acquiring US Electronics Firm: Retail Ramps Up Exposure

Shares of PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) surged over 25% on Monday morning after the company inked a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a U.S. electronics contract manufacturing firm with a four-decade operational track record.

This marks PMGC's second acquisition initiative since April. The agreement pertains to a privately held firm specializing in high-accuracy electronics manufacturing.

The target company's capabilities include assembling electrical and mechanical components, producing printed circuit boards, conducting electronic component evaluations, and offering prototyping services.

In 2024, the target company reported approximately $699,000 in revenue and an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of around $173,000.

With this latest step, PMGC aims to expand its holdings by acquiring financially sound enterprises recognized for their reliable earnings and growth potential.

PMGC executives noted that the acquisition target is distinguished by its efficient operations and long-standing partnerships within the commercial and industrial electronics markets.

This acquisition aligns with a broader resurgence in U.S.-based manufacturing, fueled by government initiatives like the CHIPS and Science Act.

Enacted on Aug. 9, 2022, the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act seeks to revitalize the U.S. semiconductor sector while strengthening the country's research and innovation ecosystem.

The legislation allocates $52.7 billion in federal support to initiatives such as building new chip fabrication plants, advancing research and development efforts, and enhancing workforce training.

As more supply chains shift back to domestic production, demand for American electronics manufacturers is on the rise.

PMGC views this transaction as a timely opportunity to tap into that growing momentum.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PMGC changed to 'extremely bullish' from 'bearish' the previous day.

PMGC's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:40 a.m. ET on Jun. 9, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism on the shares.

PMGC stock has lost over 82% in 2025 and over 99% in the last 12 months.

