Dubai To Host The Inaugural Code DXB The UAE's First Sector-Focused AI Transformation Expo

Dubai is set to welcome the first-ever edition of Code DXB, a pioneering B2B technology expo focused entirely on AI-driven transformation across industries. Taking place on June 4–5, 2026, this landmark event will bring together more than 5,000 decision-makers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and technology providers to explore the future of artificial intelligence in business.







As the only sector-focused AI expo in the UAE, Code DXB 2026 will showcase how real-time AI tools are revolutionising operations, driving efficiency, and delivering measurable results across four core industries: F&B and Hospitality, Real Estate and PropTech, Education and E-Learning, and Human Resources and Workplace Transformation.

Organised by ATEX International Exhibitions, the event will take place at a leading venue in Dubai, a city recognised globally for its forward-thinking vision and commitment to digital transformation.

“Code DXB was born from the need to create a platform that connects technology with real industry needs,” said Jeano Pangan, Marketing Director of ATEX International Exhibitions.“This is not just an AI showcase-it's where businesses will find practical, scalable tools to enhance productivity and adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

A Glimpse of What to Expect at Code DXB 2026:

- 2,000+ sqm of interactive exhibition space featuring AI solutions from leading tech providers

- 4 dedicated conference tracks with keynotes, case studies, and expert panels tailored to industry needs

- 5 live activations and showcases, from intelligent kitchens to virtual learning and automated hiring

- A student hackathon under the theme“Reimagining Digital Life”, solving real-world sector challenges

Why Dubai? Why Now?

The UAE has emerged as a regional leader in AI and innovation, driven by its National AI Strategy and strong government backing. With Dubai as a global hub for trade and technology, Code DXB is ideally positioned to connect regional players and global investors looking to engage with the Gulf's dynamic tech ecosystem.

Unlock Business, Partnership & Investment Opportunities

In addition to its content-rich agenda, Code DXB offers:

- Curated B2B matchmaking between tech providers and buyers

- A startup showcases zone and interactive demo pods

- High-value networking sessions designed to spark collaboration

- Direct access to decision-makers seeking actionable digital solutions

Ready to Be Part of the Region's Flagship AI Tech Event?

Whether they're a technology provider, business leader, investor, or innovator - don't miss a chance to be part of Code DXB 2026.

About Code DXB

Code DXB is the UAE's first multi-sector B2B platform focused on AI transformation. From smart kitchens to AI-driven HR platforms and virtual classrooms, Code DXB is where technology meets purpose - and where ideas turn into real-world impact.

Organised by ATEX International Exhibitions

ATEX International Exhibitions is a leading organiser of trade events across the Middle East and North Africa. Renowned for delivering high-quality experiences, ATEX connects thousands of professionals each year, fostering growth, innovation, and regional collaboration across sectors.

