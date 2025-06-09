Renewables Digital Launches Global Database Of 1,400 Largest Renewable Energy Developers

MENAFN - GetNews)In response to surging global demand for renewable energy development, Renewables has released the most comprehensive database to date of the world's leading renewable energy developers. The new Excel-based directory includes detailed profiles of 1,400 companies developing solar, wind, hydro, hydrogen, and other clean energy projects across six continents.

Amid growing institutional investments in renewables and heightened global climate targets, this list offers a critical tool for investors, suppliers, and project stakeholders navigating the rapidly expanding clean energy landscape. According to internal analysis, the included developers collectively represent more than 1,800 gigawatts (GW) of installed or pipeline capacity - enough to power over 1.5 billion households.

“Our team has spent years tracking the movers and shakers of global renewable development. This new release gives industry players a strategic edge by mapping out where the next big clean energy projects will emerge,” said a spokesperson from Renewables.

Key Features of the List:



Top 600 developers in Europe, 350 in the United States, and major players across Asia, Africa, Australia, South America, and MENA.

Covers solar, onshore and offshore wind, hydro, hydrogen, geothermal, tidal, biomass, and energy storage technologies.

Comprehensive company profiles with contact information, key management, LinkedIn links, founding year, legal form, and current project focus. Includes information if developers pursue PPAs, are IPPs, repowering efforts



The list includes names like Enel Green Power, Iberdrola and NextEra Energy, alongside emerging developers in fast-growing markets such as Africa and Southeast Asia.

Notably, over 1,150 companies are active in solar, with over 700 involved in onshore wind. The rising relevance of energy storage is also reflected - 455 developers now include battery storage in their portfolios, demonstrating the sector's growing technological diversity.

