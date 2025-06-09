Level AI Launches Naviant: The Future Of AI Virtual Agents For Customer Experience

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Naviant addresses a growing challenge: balancing human empathy with the efficiency of automation. Level AI has long powered industry-leading Customer Experience Intelligence and Augmentation, including Voice of the Customer (VoC), Automated QA, Screen Monitoring, and Agent Assist. With Naviant, Level AI extends its proven closed-loop CX system to AI virtual agents, ensuring consistent quality and continuous improvement across hybrid contact centers with human and AI virtual agents.

"Naviant isn't just another chatbot-it's an AI virtual agent purpose-built to drive operational excellence and empathetic conversations," said Ashish Nagar, CEO of Level AI. "Level AI's core until now is deeply understanding human agent conversations, uncovering quality and CX improvement opportunities. With Naviant, we apply the same intelligence to build human-like AI agents that continuously improve through quality monitoring and continuous improvement feedback loop."

Key Differentiators:



AgentIQ for Actionable Automation: Naviant goes beyond simple dialogues to take real actions-like modifying orders, updating CRM records, and resolving tickets-driving over 50% better customer resolution rates.



DialogIQ for Human-like Conversations: Naviant understands tone, sentiment, and context in real time, delivering emotionally aware and natural conversations that feel personal and on-brand.



EnlightIQ for Continuous CX Excellence: Level AI reviews 100% of virtual agent interactions, surfacing quality insights and identifying coaching opportunities-ensuring continuous learning and higher CSAT.



Fast Deployment & Customization: Naviant is quick to deploy with intuitive setup and out-of-the-box integrations-no complex coding needed.

Enterprise-Ready & Secure: Multilingual support, omnichannel readiness, and robust security ensure Naviant scales globally while meeting strict compliance standards.

Solving Today's CX Challenges

Customer experience leaders consistently cite slow deployment, robotic conversations, and limited visibility into AI virtual agent quality as critical issues. Naviant addresses these head-on by unifying automation, analytics, and QA in a single loop-delivering high-quality, adaptable AI interactions that match your brand's tone and values.

Ben Huber, a leader at Topcon shared, "We made more progress with Level AI in four weeks than we had in six months with another vendor. The experience has been stellar, and the feedback from our users has been incredible."

About Level AI

Level AI helps leading brands like Affirm, Penske, Vista, and Carta transform their contact centers with AI-native solutions. To see Naviant in action, request a personalized demo at .

