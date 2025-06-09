Level AI Launches Naviant: The Future Of AI Virtual Agents For Customer Experience
"Naviant isn't just another chatbot-it's an AI virtual agent purpose-built to drive operational excellence and empathetic conversations," said Ashish Nagar, CEO of Level AI. "Level AI's core until now is deeply understanding human agent conversations, uncovering quality and CX improvement opportunities. With Naviant, we apply the same intelligence to build human-like AI agents that continuously improve through quality monitoring and continuous improvement feedback loop."
Key Differentiators:
-
AgentIQ for Actionable Automation: Naviant goes beyond simple dialogues to take real actions-like modifying orders, updating CRM records, and resolving tickets-driving over 50% better customer resolution rates.
DialogIQ for Human-like Conversations: Naviant understands tone, sentiment, and context in real time, delivering emotionally aware and natural conversations that feel personal and on-brand.
EnlightIQ for Continuous CX Excellence: Level AI reviews 100% of virtual agent interactions, surfacing quality insights and identifying coaching opportunities-ensuring continuous learning and higher CSAT.
Fast Deployment & Customization: Naviant is quick to deploy with intuitive setup and out-of-the-box integrations-no complex coding needed.
Enterprise-Ready & Secure: Multilingual support, omnichannel readiness, and robust security ensure Naviant scales globally while meeting strict compliance standards.
Solving Today's CX Challenges
Customer experience leaders consistently cite slow deployment, robotic conversations, and limited visibility into AI virtual agent quality as critical issues. Naviant addresses these head-on by unifying automation, analytics, and QA in a single loop-delivering high-quality, adaptable AI interactions that match your brand's tone and values.
Ben Huber, a leader at Topcon shared, "We made more progress with Level AI in four weeks than we had in six months with another vendor. The experience has been stellar, and the feedback from our users has been incredible."
About Level AI
Level AI helps leading brands like Affirm, Penske, Vista, and Carta transform their contact centers with AI-native solutions. To see Naviant in action, request a personalized demo at .
Media Contact:
Colm Shalvey
[email protected]
SOURCE Level AI
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment