Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market To Reach $33.1 Billion By 2029
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$21.5 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$33.1 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2029
|
Segments covered
|
Product type, technology type, application and region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
|
Market drivers
|
. Limitation on the use of hexavalent chromium plating.
. Increasing the demand for decorative coatings.
. Growth in end-use industries.
. Digitalization and automation in the PVD market.
Interesting facts:
-
Leading companies in the PVD market are focusing on the development of cutting-edge technologies, such as high power impulse magnetron sputtering (HiPIMS), dual magnetron sputtering, and hybrid PVD process to improve thin-film coating quality.
Changing deposition materials in the PVD industry is driving innovation, helping PVD coating companies sustain themselves in a competitive market. For example, coating materials for cutting tools have shifted from stainless steel to aluminum, titanium, nickel, and composite materials such as plastic and, metal.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the market's projected size and growth rate?
- The global market for physical vapor deposition was valued at $21.5 billion in 2023 and will reach $33.1 billion by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of 7.7%. What segments are covered in the market?
- The market is segmented based on product type, technology type, application, and region. Which technology type segment will dominate the market in 2029?
- The sputtering segment will dominate the market in 2029. Which region has the highest share in the market?
- Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global market.
Leading companies include:
-
AJA INTERNATIONAL INC.
APPLIED MATERIALS INC.
ASMPT
IHI CORP.
INTEVAC INC.
KOBE STEEL LTD.
KURT J. LESKER CO.
LAM RESEARCH CORP.
LEYBOLD
OC OERLIKON MANAGEMENT AG
PLANSEE SE
PLASMA-THERM
PLATIT AG
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
ULVAC INC.
VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.
Related reports include:
High-performance Ceramic Coatings: Global Markets and Technologies : This report segments the global high-performance ceramic coatings market by product type, technology, distribution channel, end use and region. It covers oxide, carbide and nitride coatings, key technologies like thermal spray and PVD, and applications in automotive, aerospace, industrial, energy and medical sectors across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.
Global Markets for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices : This report provides a comprehensive review of roll-to-roll (R2R) technologies for flexible devices, detailing various device types and fabrication processes. It covers the current market status, trends and growth forecasts for the next five years, segmented by process category, substrate material, deposition method, end-use industry and region. The report also highlights key technological developments and market revenues, and it examines trends, challenges, ESG developments, patents and profiles of leading companies in the R2R technologies market.
