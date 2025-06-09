Meriaura Group Plc: The Merger Of Meriaura Group Plc And Summa Defence Oy Has Been Completed, Sale Of Meriaura Group Oy Shares, Directed Acquisition And Cancellation Of Own Shares, Change Of Company Name And CEO
|Shareholder
|Shares
|(Ownership and Voting Rights)
|PM Ruukki Oy1
|390.542.151
|(8,55 %)
|Baltic Work Boats
|375.897.768
|(8,23 %)
|Jerovit Investment Oy2
|313.024.143
|(6,85 %)
|Jussi Mälkiä3
|289.424.148
|(6,34 %)
|Oy Haapalandia Invest Ltd
|278.412.453
|(6,10 %)
|holoborg Oy4
|273.677.116
|(5,99 %)
|Ilmars Osmanis5
|209.038.237
|(4,58 %)
|Juha Granqvist
|187.948.884
|(4,12 %)
|Janne Kosomaa
|187.948.884
|(4,12 %)
| Akciju sabiedrība
“HansaMatrix”
|163.526.775
|(3,58 %)
1PM Ruukki Oy is an entity controlled by Markku Kankala.
2Jerovit Investment Oy is an entity controlled by Samuli Koskela.
3Meriaura Invest Oy is an entity controlled by Jussi Mälkiä. Meriaura Invest Oy owns 212,306,431 shares. In addition, Jussi Mälkiä personally owns 345,742 shares, and his related parties own 70,621 shares and 60,000 shares, respectively. Furthermore, Jussi Mälkiä holds a 90.84% ownership stake in Aura Mare Oy, one of the shareholders in Summa Defence Oy. Aura Mare Oy, a Mälkiä-controlled entity, holds 76,641,354 shares. In aggregate-counting personal holdings, related party holdings, and shares held through Meriaura Invest Oy and Aura Mare Oy-Jussi Mälkiä's total holding amounts to 289,424,148 shares, representing 6.34% of voting rights.
4holoborg Oy is an entity controlled by Jussi Holopainen.
5Ilmars Osmanis indirectly owns Company shares through his controlled entities Venture ABC SIA and Macro Riga SIA.
MERIAURA GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
More information:
Jussi Holopainen, CEO
Tel. +358 44 517 4543
Email: ...
Meriaura Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden under the symbol MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the symbol MERIH.
The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, ..., tel. +46 8-604 22 55.
Important notice
The publication or distribution of this company announcement may be restricted by law, and any persons into whose possession this announcement or any of the documents or information referred to herein comes must inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. The information contained in this announcement is not intended for publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa or any such country or jurisdiction where such publication or distribution would violate applicable laws or regulations or would require the preparation of additional documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required under Finnish law. Failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdictions. This release is not directed at or intended to be distributed to or used by any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of or located in any such place, state, country or jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or would require registration or licensing within that jurisdiction.
The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell securities in the United States, and the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States, nor is this information intended to be distributed in or into the United States or in any other jurisdiction where the distribution would be contrary to applicable law. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”), and may not be offered, sold or delivered in or into the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.
This announcement has been prepared solely for information purposes and does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase any securities issued by Meriaura Group, Summa Defence, or any other party, nor shall it be relied upon as such.
Investors are encouraged to review the company description, which contains more detailed information on Summa Defence, the post-Transaction business, and the Transaction itself. The review of the company description by Nasdaq Stockholm AB should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities referred to therein. No agreement, undertaking, or investment decision should be made based on this announcement or its distribution, and reliance should not be placed on this announcement in connection with any such matters. The information contained herein has not been independently verified and is not claimed to be complete or comprehensive, and it may be subject to change. No express or implied representations or warranties are given concerning the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein, and no reliance should be placed on them.
Neither Meriaura Group, Summa Defence nor any of their affiliates, advisors, representatives, or any other party accepts any liability (whether caused by negligence or otherwise) for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on this announcement or its contents or in any way related to this announcement. Each recipient is solely responsible for conducting their own investigation and analysis of Meriaura Group, Summa Defence, their securities and the Transaction, including the potential benefits and risks related thereto.
Meriaura Group has not authorized the offering of securities to the public in the United Kingdom or in any member state of the European Economic Area other than Finland and Sweden. Except in Finland and Sweden, no action has been taken or will be taken in any member state of the European Economic Area or in the United Kingdom where such offering would require the publication of a prospectus under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the“Prospectus Regulation”). As a result, securities may only be offered in any relevant member state pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation to (a) qualified investors as defined therein or (b) in any other circumstance falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation. For the purposes of this paragraph, the expression“offer of securities to the public” means a communication in any form and by any means presenting sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the securities to be offered, so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for the securities.“Prospectus Regulation” means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council, as amended (and in the United Kingdom, as it forms part of domestic law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
This announcement is directed only at: (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom; or (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the“Order”); or (iii) high net worth entities or other persons to whom this document may lawfully be communicated within the meaning of Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as“Relevant Persons”). Any investment activity to which this document relates will only be available to and engaged in with Relevant Persons. Persons who are not Relevant Persons must not act on or rely on this document or any of its contents.
The company description has been published on Meriaura Group's website at:
