Verisilicon's AI-ISP Custom Chip Solution Enables Mass Production Of Customer's Smartphones

(BUSINESS WIRE )--VeriSilicon (688521) recently announced that its AI-ISP custom chip solution has been successfully adopted in a customer's mass-produced smartphones, reaffirming the company's comprehensive one-stop custom silicon service capabilities in AI vision processing.

VeriSilicon's AI-ISP custom chip solution can integrate proprietary or third-party Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU) IP and Image Signal Processing (ISP) IP. By combining traditional image processing techniques with AI algorithms, it significantly enhances image and video clarity, dynamic range, and environmental adaptability. The chip solution offers flexible configurations with RISC-V or Arm-based processors, supports MIPI image input/output interfaces, provides LPDDR5/4X memory integration capability, and is compatible with common peripheral interfaces such as UART, I2C, and SDIO. This makes the solution highly adaptable for deployment across various applications including smartphones, surveillance systems, and automotive electronics.

For this collaboration, VeriSilicon designed a low-power AI-ISP system-on-chip (SoC) based on the RISC-V architecture, tailored to the customer's specific requirements. It also included a FreeRTOS real-time Software Development Kit (SDK). The customized SoC was fully optimized for seamless interoperability with the customer's main processor platform and has since been successfully deployed in multiple smart devices, achieving large-scale production. This success highlights VeriSilicon's robust capabilities in heterogeneous computing, software-hardware co-optimization, and system-level integration and verification.

“AI-powered imaging has become a key differentiator in the competitive smartphone market, driving increasing demand for high-performance and low-power image processing solutions,” said Wiseway Wang, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Custom Silicon Platform Division at VeriSilicon.“With full-spectrum capabilities ranging from IP licensing and chip architecture design to system-level software and hardware development, tape-out, packaging and testing, as well as mass production, VeriSilicon offers end-to-end custom silicon services leveraging its extensive design service experience and proven mass production capabilities. The successful mass production of this customer's chip further validates our strength in high-end silicon design services. Moving forward, we will continue to innovate and improve our offerings, empowering customers to accelerate the launch of differentiated products with efficient, high-quality custom chip solutions.”

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. For more information, please visit:

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink