Crime In Bocas Del Toro Panama Featuring Francisco Smith

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The position of Francisco Smith, representative of the Union of Workers of the Banana, Agricultural, and Related Companies Industry (Sitraibana), has been classified by residents of the province of Bocas del Toro as“apology for crime,” since he is promoting chaos and instability in the country in pursuit of personal gain. From a legal perspective, condoning crime consists of inciting or justifying the commission of illegal acts, either directly or indirectly. According to Bocas del Toro residents, Smith has been using this attitude for the past month. The closures he promotes are affecting the residents' right to education, health care, and free movement.

Therefore, a complaint was filed against him with the Public Prosecutor's Office. The document, in addition to accusing him of allegedly condoning crime, also points to his involvement in other offenses against collective security, crimes against natural resources, and the internal character of the State. According to the complainant, Senen Briceño, authorities must take criminal action against Smith for all the violations of the Constitution and the Penal Code he allegedly committed over the past 30 days. Although the Executive Branch has expressed its willingness to continue talks with banana growers to find a solution to the current crisis in the province, its representative has refused, stating that they will continue to take to the streets.

The workers went on strike on April 28, leading to the dismissal of more than 5,000 employees from the Chiquita Panama company and the suspension of operations. The Executive is waiting for the company to send the dismissal requests of the remaining staff (1,600) to formalize their departure from the country. Despite calls from Bocas del Toro merchants, producers, and residents to protesters, Smith has maintained his position of not lifting the more than 500 closures in the province. The ministers of state have indicated that they are exhausting all possible avenues of communication to reach agreements with the banana growers to lift the blockades. Recently, it was revealed that the president of the National Assembly, Danna Castañeda, invited Smith to a discussion with her board of directors to address his concerns and ensure free movement in the province. Losses to producers and merchants due to the strikes amount to more than $1 million.