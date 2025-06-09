Harbourview Closes On $500 Million In Additional Debt Financing From KKR

MENAFN - EQS Group) NEWARK, N.J., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), an alternative asset management company focused on investment opportunities in the entertainment, media, and sports space, with approximately *$2.67B in regulatory assets under management, has closed an additional $500 million in debt financing through a new private securitization backed by its diversified, scaled music portfolio. Insurance vehicles managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, participated in the transaction.

This latest financing expands on the nearly $500 million in debt financing HarbourView secured in 2024 from KKR-managed insurance vehicles and accounts and other investors.

"We are thrilled to have KKR's continued support as we further scale the firm," said HarbourView Founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke. "This additional capital from KKR will help us accelerate our strategy to align with where the media, sports and entertainment markets are headed. We see a tremendous opportunity to continue investing in evergreen intellectual property, which we believe is historically uncorrelated to broader market volatility and forms a powerful diversification tool."

"We are pleased to further support HarbourView and to invest in this well-diversified, scaled and high-quality portfolio through our High-Grade Asset-Based Finance strategy. Music IP is one of many areas of opportunity that we see for this strategy and an example of its breadth," said Avi Korn and Chris Mellia, Global Co-Heads of Asset-Based Finance at KKR.

KKR's Asset-Based Finance (ABF) strategy focuses on privately originated and negotiated credit investments that are backed by large and diversified pools of financial and hard assets, offering diversification to traditional corporate credit and attractive risk-adjusted returns. KKR's ABF platform began investing in 2016 and now has approximately $74 billion in ABF assets under management globally across its High-Grade ABF and Opportunistic ABF strategies.

Established in 2021, HarbourView Equity Partners has solidified its position in the industry, building a distinctly diverse portfolio featuring thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists. With data analytics and value creation at its core, the firm seeks to deliver differentiated returns in partnership with the creative ecosystem. The firm has acquired over 70 music catalogs encompassing over 35,000 songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. The company most recently made a deal to finance a slate of Hip Hop biopics in partnership with Will Smith's Westbrook Studios, Flavor Unit and Jesse Collins Entertainment, starting with a Queen Latifah biopic. This followed an investment in Usher's 2024 concert film "Rendezvous in Paris."

The financing, solely structured by Barclays, further emphasizes HarbourView's commitment to targeting the best execution for its growing LP base and comes on the heels of numerous major deals.

"Barclays is proud to once again support HarbourView. This deal underscores the strong demand from investors for uncorrelated assets and highlights our track record of supporting music and media companies in accessing efficient, scalable capital," said Salina Sabri, Managing Director, Securitized Products Origination at Barclays. "We are grateful to play a small role in HarbourView's continued growth".

Barclays served as sole structuring advisor in this transaction. Barclays and KKR Capital Markets acted as placement agents, and Fifth Third Bank, National Association as passive placement agent.

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView Equity Partners is an investment firm focused on opportunities to support premium content across the entertainment, sports, and media markets. The firm seeks businesses or assets powered by IP and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring asset value and returns. HarbourView has been extremely active since launching in 2021, amassing roughly $2.67 billion* in regulatory assets under management including over 70+ music catalogs to date and investments in various portfolio companies with management teams in its core industries. The firm's distinctly diverse music portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~35,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

* Unaudited as of 12/31/2024

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR ), please visit KKR's website at . For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at .

About Barclays

Our vision is to be the UK-centred leader in global finance. We are a diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises, a leading global investment bank and a strong, specialist US consumer bank. Through these five divisions, we are working together for a better financial future for our customers, clients and communities. The Investment Bank helps money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organisations and corporate clients manage their funding, investing, financing, and strategic and risk management needs. .

*Regulatory AUM for private funds are calculated regardless of the nature of the gross assets under management. This includes any uncalled committed capital pursuant to an obligation to make a capital contribution to the fund.

