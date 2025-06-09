Quantum Energy Expands EV Manufacturing Facility In Hyderabad

MENAFN - KNN India)Hyderabad-based electric vehicle (EV) startup Quantum Energy Ltd. has announced the expansion of its advanced manufacturing facility in Maheshwaram, near the proposed Future City in Hyderabad.

This move is expected to significantly boost employment in the region and support Telangana's mission to become a hub for clean and sustainable industries.

The upgraded facility spans 2.4 lakh square feet and boasts an annual production capacity of 2 lakh units. Designed as a net-zero premises, it reflects Quantum Energy's commitment to building eco-friendly and responsible industrial infrastructure.

The expansion comes amid rising demand for Quantum Energy's range of electric two-wheelers, including models like Plasma, Milan, and Bziness.

The company is also preparing to launch new products that blend performance with smart features suited to Indian roads and weather.

Quantum Energy is placing a strong focus on last-mile connectivity and is developing innovative mobility solutions to meet the growing need for cost-effective, sustainable transport options.

The startup aims to reshape the two-wheeler segment by offering products that are both affordable and environmentally responsible.

Chakravarthi Chukkapalli, Managing Director of Quantum Energy, remarked,“The expansion of our Maheshwaram facility marks a major step in our journey. As India's EV revolution gathers momentum, we are committed to offering high-quality, energy-efficient vehicles that align with our vision for a greener planet.”

With Telangana emerging as a center for EV innovation, Quantum Energy's expansion adds to the state's leadership in the clean mobility sector.

(KNN Bureau)