Nidec Opens Orchard Hub Manufacturing Campus In India To Support Clean Energy And EV Markets

June 9, 2025 by Sam Francis

Nidec , the world's leading manufacturer of electric motors, generators, renewable energy solutions, and industrial machinery, has inaugurated its cutting-edge manufacturing campus, Orchard Hub, located in the Kotur-Belur Industrial Area of Hubli-Dharwad, Karnataka.

The inauguration marks the launch of plant machinery and equipment installation across the six campus plants, paving the way for production to commence later this year.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr. M. B. Patil, Honourable Cabinet Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka, along with Mr. Michael Briggs, president of Nidec Motion & Energy.

With Mr. Nakane Tsutomu, Consul General of Japan in Bangalore and Mr. Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bangalore also in attendance, the milestone celebrated Orchard Hub's significance at both regional and international levels.

The completion of the Orchard Hub campus is a major achievement in Nidec's commitment to strengthening its presence in India.

As Nidec's eighth and largest Indian manufacturing facility, the 50-acre campus underscores Nidec's dedication to supporting the region's industrial development and India's broader economic ambitions.

The project's groundbreaking ceremony was held in September 2023, and the campus was completed in just 20 months – a testament to meticulous planning and efficient execution.

With the inauguration now complete, Nidec will begin the installation of plant machinery and equipment, with production expected to commence later this year.

The Orchard Hub campus will serve multiple high-growth markets as the key manufacturing hub for generators for data centers, wind turbine generators and battery energy storage systems (BESS) for renewable energy, electric vehicle motors, controllers, and EV chargers for clean mobility, and high-efficiency motors, drives, system solutions across various business verticals.

Equipped with advanced automation and built on Nidec's 3Q6S lean manufacturing principles, the facility is dedicated to delivering best-in-class products that support customers globally.

Strategically located, the campus aims to deliver innovative solutions to both domestic and international markets, with a strong emphasis on exceptional customer service.

In line with its sustainability goals, Nidec plans to make the Orchard Hub campus carbon-neutral by 2028 through the adoption of solar power, in-house microgrid systems, and BESS technologies.

The facility is expected to create over 1,000 direct and 1,000 indirect employment opportunities in the region. Recruitment drives are already under way to hire diploma and ITI students from institutions in and around Hubli-Dharwad, as the company prepares to launch production.

Speaking at the event, Nidec Motion & Energy President Michael Briggs expressed his confidence and optimism:“India's robust economic growth presents exceptional opportunities for forward-thinking companies, and Nidec is proud to be an integral part of this momentum.

Under the visionary leadership of our founder, Mr. Shigenobu Nagamori, we continue to expand our presence across the country.

Nidec remains deeply committed to India's progress. Mr. Nagamori's visionary leadership has been instrumental in bringing the Orchard Hub to life, demonstrating Nidec's dedication to shaping India's growth story.

Nagamori says:“With an investment of $55 million, the Orchard Hub project serves as a cornerstone of our 'India for India' and 'India for Exports' strategy.

“The inauguration of the Orchard Hub Campus marks not only a significant milestone in this endeavor but also a defining chapter in Nidec's journey in India.

“This facility represents more than an investment in infrastructure; it reflects our commitment to people, innovation, and enduring partnerships.

“The Orchard Hub stands as a testament to our vision of fostering local innovation, generating employment, and delivering sustainable, zero-emission solutions tailored to India's unique needs.”

President and country managing director Girish D. Kulkarni says:“We are proud to establish our new state-of-the-art facility in Hubli, Karnataka as a testament to our long-term commitment to the Indian market.

“This campus is not merely a physical space – it represents the future of Nidec in India: a hub for innovation, collaboration, and excellence.

“This marks an exciting time for all of us and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated teams and to the Government of Karnataka for their unwavering support. We look forward to working together as we continue contributing to the sustainable development of the region.”

With the launch of Orchard Hub, Nidec strengthens its global manufacturing footprint while aligning with India's“Make in India” and“Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.

This development reinforces the company's role in advancing sustainable industrial growth both in India and worldwide.