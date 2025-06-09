Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Expands Hospitality Automation With Strategic Hotel Acquisitions



$36.93M LOI signed to acquire Hilton Garden Inn in Rancho Mirage, California, next to Disney's Cotino development

Follows $41M deal for Victorville Holiday Inn, set to become a model for robotics-enabled hotel operations

Recently acquired Future Hospitality Ventures (which holds an exclusive U.S. partnership with Bear Robotics) and the addition of Skytech Automated Solutions – both aimed at expanding its AI-powered robotics initiatives in the hospitality industry The combined value of these acquisitions is expected to strengthen the positioning of the company for a successful uplisting, unlocking the full range of benefits associated with national exchange

As automation reshapes hospitality, hotel operators are under pressure to find cost-effective, scalable solutions that combat labor shortages, streamline operations, and elevate guest experiences. Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) is embracing this shift head-on with an ambitious plan to lead the industry through artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered hotel automation and strategic acquisitions.

Strategic Moves in Key California Markets

On May 12, 2025, Nightfood announced a $36.93 million LOI to acquire the Hilton Garden Inn in Rancho Mirage, California, a 120-room hotel adjacent to Disney's forthcoming Cotino residential resort community. The agreement includes a room expansion plan, aiming to increase capacity to...

