123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Storage Solution For Hair Accessories

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to store and display all of my hair accessories," said an inventor, from Sunbury, Pa., "so I invented the Hair Accessories Storage. My sophisticated design is easy to manage, and it eliminates all the piles of unused hair accessories."

The invention provides an improved way to store hair accessories, barrettes, and clips. In doing so, it increases organization. As a result, it helps reduce clutter and messes, and it offers an attractive appearance. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

Hair Accessories Storage is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Audrey Kingery at 570-259-7969 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

