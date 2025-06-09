The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Hollandra Laurel Geiser-Chang, MSLS As A Pinnacle Professional Member

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hollandra Laurel Geiser-Chang, MSLS, has been a cherished figure in the library sciences field, renowned for her innovative programming and dedication to her community. With a rich educational background from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Clarion University of Pennsylvania, where she earned both a Bachelor's degree and a Master of Science in Library Science, Ms. Geiser-Chang has made lasting contributions to her profession.

A member of both the American Library Association (ALA) and the Public Library Association (PLA), Ms. Geiser-Chang has demonstrated unwavering commitment to literacy and lifelong learning. One of her most notable achievements is the creation and management of the highly successful Toddler Tuesdays with Miss Holly program, which has fostered a love for reading among young children and strengthened community bonds.

Throughout her career, she has been inspired by her mentors, Kathy Arnold-Yerger, Susan Davis, and Maryam Phillips. She has drawn strength and support from her husband, Dr. Clayton W. Chang. She also honors the memory of her parents, Lloyd and Gloria (Query) Geiser, and grandparents, Rebecca and Ralph Geiser, whose influence continues to guide her values and principles.

Ms. Geiser-Chang and her husband, Dr. Clayton W. Chang (also just retired after 40 plus years as a physician with a specialty in Internal Medicine) have looked for ways in which they will give back to the community. They are moving to N. Carolina in a few months. They have invested in small oceanfront rental cottages and have been trying their hand at home repairs, renovating (with the help of a family contractor) to make these rare homes inviting for others who want a small, intimate vacation place with the sound of the ocean at their doorstep. Ms. Geiser-Chang is finding the thrill of decorating a home with a beach theme very therapeutic! If you are interested in checking out their little treasures, please go to and look for "Ocean Romance" and "Serendipity" to see what they have been working on. You might even see Ms. Geiser-Chang picking up trash and debris from the beach to help keep it clean if you are in the area visiting!

The local library is very close to their new home, so Ms. Geiser-Chang hopes to volunteer her time. Of course, she and her husband will never lack something to read. You might also find Ms. Geiser-Chang sitting in a quiet space in the library working on her new children's book.

The Changs look forward to spending their retirement volunteering. Giving to those in need and to their community is important to both of them and they look forward to being able to offer their help wherever they are needed.

Ms. Geiser-Chang's philosophy of treating people as she would like to be treated has been the cornerstone of her professional journey. As she transitions into retirement, she looks forward to enjoying her well-deserved time off while reflecting on the meaningful impact she has made in the field of library sciences.

