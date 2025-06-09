Hornblower Group Appoints Shull Autin As Chief Maritime Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In his new role, Autin will oversee all maritime operations across the organization, reinforcing Hornblower's longstanding commitment to safety, regulatory compliance, and exceptional experiences. He will also play a critical role in advancing key strategic initiatives, optimizing fleet performance, and strengthening high-profile partnerships that align with Hornblower's vision for sustainable growth and industry leadership.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shull to Hornblower Group," said CEO Mike Flaskey. "His deep operational knowledge, global perspective, and proven track record in leading complex maritime organizations make him the ideal person to guide our maritime strategy forward. Shull will be instrumental in helping us build on our strong foundation while preserving and elevating Hornblower's proud legacy."

Autin most recently served as a consultant and managing member of Magnolia Logistics Services, advising clients across the oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sectors on strategic planning, infrastructure design, and full-spectrum marine logistics. His projects included the development of regulatory-compliant offshore export facilities and comprehensive marine programs designed to improve safety and efficiency.

Prior to that, Autin was Senior Vice President for New Fortress Energy, where he was responsible for the global lifecycle management of LNG fleets operating across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. His leadership was pivotal in standardizing marine safety protocols, improving fleet reliability, and implementing international compliance frameworks.

Autin also served as President & CEO of ODYSSEA Marine, directing the strategic growth and operational performance of an offshore vessel and tug fleet. Under his leadership, the company expanded its capabilities, secured major service contracts in the oil and gas sector, and built a strong reputation for safety and service excellence.

"I'm honored to join Hornblower Group at such a pivotal time in its growth," Autin said. "This is a company with deep maritime roots and a bold vision for the future. I look forward to working with the talented team at Hornblower to build on its legacy of excellence and drive continued innovation across our fleet and operations."

Autin holds an Executive MBA from Tulane University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Phoenix.

ABOUT HORNBLOWER GROUP

Hornblower Group is a global leader in experiences and transportation. Spanning a 100-year history, Hornblower Group's portfolio of international offerings includes water-based

experiences (dining and sightseeing cruises), land-based experiences (walking and food tours) and ferry and transportation services. City Experiences , Hornblower Group's premier experience division, offers land- and water-based experiences as well as ferry and transportation services. Hornblower Marine , a subsidiary of Hornblower Group, provides vessel outhaul and maintenance services at Bridgeport Boatworks in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Additionally, Anchor Operating System, LLC, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group and independent entity, provides reservation, ticketing and website integration services for clients in the transportation, tourism and entertainment industries. Today, Hornblower Group's global portfolio covers over 10 countries, over 50 U.S. cities and serves more than 20 million guests annually. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Hornblower Group's additional corporate offices reside in San Francisco, California; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; and across Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit hornblowercorp

