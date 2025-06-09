California Regional MLS Launches Property Guardian Insurable To Help Agents Address Wildfire-Related Insurance Challenges

CHINO HILLS, Calif., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the most recognized multiple listing service in the nation, announced today the launch of Property Guardian InsurAble , a wildfire risk and insurance assessment tool, for all CRMLS users.

In California's high-risk wildfire zones, insurance uncertainty is derailing real estate transactions. Buyers often discover too late that a property is uninsurable or prohibitively expensive to cover, causing deals to stall or fall apart. Property Guardian InsurAble empowers agents and buyers with the clarity they need before an offer is made to help keep transactions on track.

"Wildfires have become an increasingly frequent and devastating threat across California, which means matters of insurance only get more complicated," said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. "Property Guardian's InsurAble tool helps CRMLS users have smarter conversations, protect their clients, and close with more certainty."

Key capabilities include:



Insurance availability at a glance – Understand how insurable a property is across admitted, excess & surplus, and FAIR Plan markets, with premium estimates and risk drivers.



Customized mitigation guidance – Property-specific recommendations based on IBHS standards to reduce risk and potentially lower insurance costs.



In-depth wildfire risk insights – Layered analysis of a property's wildfire vulnerability including structure, parcel, community, and regional factors, plus ember reach and historical wildfire footprints.

Insurance support – Optional referral to a licensed insurance broker for quote assistance and expanded market access.

"InsurAble is not just about identifying wildfire risk; it's about helping agents guide their clients through it," said Pat Blandford, Founder and CEO of Property Guardian. "By showing insurance availability upfront and connecting buyers to real broker support, agents can keep deals moving and help clients make smarter, more confident decisions."

Built by wildfire mitigation experts, insurance underwriters, data scientists, and NFPA-certified firefighters, Property Guardian brings together advanced analytics with boots-on-the-ground expertise. Trusted by carriers, the tool now equips real estate professionals to be local experts on insurability and resilience.

CRMLS users can access discounted Property Guardian InsurAble assessments now through the CRMLS Marketplace.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit href="" rel="nofollow" crml .

About Property Guardian

Powered by Green Shield Risk Solutions, Property Guardian helps make the world more insurable through advanced technology, expert insights, and strategic partnerships. We deliver wildfire risk assessments, safety recommendations, and insurance solutions tailored to each property. Learn more at propertyguardian .

Media Contact: Art Carter, [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS

