Business Integra Launches Mission-Ready Healthcare Staffing Solutions Backed By AI Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Understanding the urgency and sensitivity of healthcare staffing, BI provides credentialed professionals faster than anyone else. Their pipeline includes certified talent across specialties such as

The BI promise includes:



Rapid Deployment of Professionals : Surge staffing in under 48 hours, including medical, behavioral, and allied health experts.

Certified & Credentialed Talent Pool : A nationwide network of nurses, EMTs, therapists, and personal trainers licensed in all 50 states.

AI-Powered Sourcing + Human Oversight : Intelligent vetting and location-based matching with smart dashboards.

Wellness for the Workforce : AI and CMMI-ML5-aligned burnout monitoring and field staff support with over 92% retention on long-duration contracts.

End-to-End Allied Staffing : Compliant with HIPAA, NIST, and VA/DoD guidelines, ensuring secure and audit-ready processes. Cleared Talent Available: We also feature cleared personnel up to TS/SCI level for secure environments and federal healthcare missions.

"Our goal is to bring flexibility and reliability to healthcare staffing while maintaining our commitment to excellence in service delivery," said Prathiba Ramadoss, CEO/Founder at BI. Further, Philip Braccio, Sr. VP Client Solutions added, "We've built a robust pool of professionals-from Registered Nurses (RN) and Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) to EMTs and Allied Health Professionals-ready to meet evolving needs across all 50 states."

With this expansion, BI continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting federal and commercial health initiatives with excellence, speed, and purpose with an intent to keep communities healthy.

Explore BI's healthcare staffing capabilities here:

About Business Integra:

Business Integra is an award-winning, global provider of information technology, cybersecurity, aeronautic engineering, scientific and mission support services. We are committed to producing efficient and ethical results that cut costs, reduce risks, secure data, and advance human progress via cybersecurity, IT, engineering and mission support services. We are a CMMI Level 5 organisation (re-certified in 2025) with a strong record in mission-support, BI is redefining healthcare staffing for the modern era.

