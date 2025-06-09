Where Literacy Meets Life: BGBB's 5Th Annual Kids Red Carpet Book Tour & Literacy Festival Returns To Jackson, MS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BGBB Literacy Foundation Celebrates 5 Years of Impact with Jackson's Kids Red Carpet Book Tour

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation (BGBB) is excited to announce the return of its celebrated Kids Red Carpet Book Tour & Literacy Festival in Jackson for the fourth consecutive year. The tour, now celebrating its fifth anniversary, this milestone event has morphed into more than just a festival-it's a movement that is redefining what literacy means for today's children.

On Saturday, June 28, 2025, the Mississippi E-Center @ JSU will once again be the stage for a fun, free, and family-friendly festival dedicated to holistic literacy. The event will feature author readings, interactive activities, community partnerships, and hands-on experiences designed to foster confidence, curiosity, and essential life skills in children ages 4 and up.

Guided by the vision to create a world where literacy serves as the foundation for life, BGBB is dedicated to empowering children to become confident thinkers, creators, and leaders. Through innovative, holistic programming, the foundation integrates reading and writing with career exploration, life skills, and personal development-ensuring every child has the tools to excel academically, professionally, and personally. Since its inception, the BGBB Literacy Foundation has served over 1,600 children annually, and distributed more than 1,500 books. This year's tour continues the foundation's mission:“Literacy is Life.” Dr. Pamela Gurley , a renowned author, speaker, and social activist, shares,“Every year, the Kids Red Carpet Book Tour grows in impact and excitement. Jackson has embraced our mission, and we're thrilled to return for a fourth year. Together, we're building brighter futures-one book at a time.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Mississippi E-Center @ JSU, 1230 Raymond Rd, Jackson, MS

Tickets: FREE – Register at href="" rel="external nofollow" eventbrit



About the Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation:

Founded in 2022, the BGBB Literacy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing childhood illiteracy in underserved communities through holistic, culturally relevant programs and events. We empower children aged 4-12 by fostering holistic literacy that integrates career exploration, life skills, and personal development. Through innovative and inclusive programs, we aim to transform young learners into confident thinkers, creators, and leaders prepared for academic, professional, and personal success.

