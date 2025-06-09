Mobile Casino Sites Canada: Frumzi Launches New Mobile Website

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frumzi Has Recently Launched Their New Mobile Casino Site in Canada along with Mobile-exclusive Bonuses and Promotions

Frumzi Casino (CA) has recently launched their new mobile website for iOS and Android with HTML5-powered technology and advanced servers, to provide an outstanding mobile gaming experience and compete with the top mobile casino sites in Canada.

The rollout of new mobile-exclusive bonuses includes an upgraded welcome offer of 100% extra on the first deposit plus 200 Free Spins plus a surprise bonus worth up to $300 CAD , available for all new players starting now.

With over 50% of online casino players accessing their favorite mobile casinos through their smartphones and tablets, Frumzi decided it was due time to upgrade their mobile website and launch a new platform, along with mobile-exclusive bonuses for new and existing players.

Frumzi Believes Mobile Casino Sites Are the Future of Online Gambling in Canada

According to the stats, over 50% of online casinos in Canada prefer playing using their smartphones and tablets. The usage of mobile devices for online gambling is rising, and Frumzi plans to capitalize on this growing trend, and hence the brand decided to upgrade their mobile website, targeting the following improvements: responsiveness, mobile device support, connection speed, servers quality, mobile bonuses quality, mobile games catalogue and payout speed.

Frumzi's department in charge of the mobile website upgrade identified these seven areas as the most important for renovating the mobile gaming experience the site is currently offering, and hence why the brand has invested 60% of their development budget for Q2 2025 on these important improvements.

Therefore, Frumzi's marketing campaign now focus on highlighting and promoting the pros of their new mobile website, which is substantially faster than the previous one, adapts to all the iOS and Android devices, is 100% responsive and grants access to a whole new set of mobile gambling experience, including new games and bonuses.

The new mobile website by Frumzi is currently available and accepting new players over 18 years old, granting them access to all the new bonuses, promotions and games, available on all iOS and Android mobile devices.

Frumzi Has Completely Renovated Their Mobile Gaming Experience

Frumzi Casino has undergone major improvements in seven key areas, which work in synergy for delivering an outstanding mobile gaming experience, which is the main goal of the brand, in order to position itself amongst the most popular mobile casino sites in Canada for 2025.

The new Frumzi mobile website is compatible with all Android and iOS mobile devices, adapts to all screen sizes and runs efficiently on all types of internet connections, even slow ones, offering players access to their favorite real money games without interruptions.

Frumzi's brand new mobile casino site is faster than the previous one and serves a superior online gaming experience, because it also brings unrestricted access to the recently-upgraded catalogue of games, now offering over 8,000 real money titles from the best providers in the industry.

The addition of new real money games focused on the following categories: online slots, blackjack, poker, live dealer games, instant games and bingo, since these are the most popular verticals in the country. Furthermore, Frumzi highlights how players can access any of the 8,000 games available on their catalogue from any iOS and Android mobile device 24/7.

The new Canadian online casino has launched mobile-exclusive games alongside special promotions, including cashback, reload bonuses, free spins, and cash rewards, on top of its main welcome offer. Frumzi's team believes this refreshed mobile experience will firmly establish the brand as a leading name in the local market and make it one of the most popular picks amongst the existing mobile casino sites in the country.

To complement these upgrades, Frumzi has introduced new payment methods and advanced payment technology on its mobile site, enabling instant deposits, faster withdrawals, and higher limits, further enhancing the mobile gaming experience for players in Canada.

Frumzi Reveals Plans for Further Mobile Improvements in the Near Future

Frumzi has focused on upgrading the mobile website, which the brand believes is the most inclusive and accessible way for all players in Canada to play their favorite casino games on their smartphones and tablets. However, Frumzi has revealed they are going to work on their native app for iOS and Android, and these major upgrades are scheduled for Q3 2025 and Q4 2025.

Frumzi has confirmed their firm belief that mobile gambling is going to become the main way of gambling online in Canada, and therefore, the brand wants to excel in this area, and hence why they are planning to roll out an optimized, professional and user-centric native app in 2025, to successfully conclude their campaign of upgrades for the year.

Frumzi Strengthens Responsible Gambling Measures Amidst Launch of New Mobile Website

As part of its ongoing commitment to promoting player safety and responsible gambling, especially after launching a renovated mobile casino site, Frumzi has reinforced its responsible gambling protocols, tools and solutions.

New features include personalized limits on spending and gameplay time, advanced AI monitoring to detect risky behaviour, and direct access to support resources for users who may need assistance, in order to detect and prevent problem gambling, which might be prevalent on mobile gambling, and therefore, Frumzi is focusing on combating it in order to deliver a safe gaming experience for all the registered players.

The platform now integrates seamlessly with leading responsible gambling organizations, allowing players to self-exclude, set reality checks, and receive timely reminders, all from their mobile devices. Frumzi aims to make the mobile gaming experience not only more enjoyable but also safer and more mindful.

Frumzi offers custom customer support to all of their mobile casino players in case they need to take a break or close their account indefinitely, as it's one of the brand's goals to prevent problem gambling and promote responsible gambling in the country.

About Frumzi Casino

Frumzi Casino is a licensed and regulated mobile casino site available for Canadian players with over 8,000 real money games, generous bonuses and complete responsiveness on iOS and Android. Known for its lightning-fast payments and secure gaming environment, Frumzi has quickly emerged as a trusted name in the Canadian iGaming market.



