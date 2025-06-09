Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For The Bandeira Mineral Resource Estimate, Minas Gerais, Brazil

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) (the“Company” or“Lithium Ionic”) reports that it has filed the independent NI 43-101 compliant technical report for its 100%-owned Bandeira Lithium Project (“Bandeira” or the“Project”) in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, related to the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the Project announced on May 6, 2025 .

The technical report, titled“Bandeira Lithium Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Update, Aracuai-Itinga, Minas Gerais, Brazil” was prepared by GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. (“GE21”), AtkinsRéalis, L&M Advisory and Planminas in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and has an effective date of November 20, 2024. The MRE was prepared by GE21.

The report details the MRE comprising Measured and Indicated resources of 27.27 million tonnes (“Mt”) grading 1.34% Li2O (901,059 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent -“LCE”) and an additional 18.55Mt in the Inferred category grading 1.34% Li2O (615,432t LCE). An updated Feasibility Study to integrate this expanded MRE is underway and expected in H2 2025.

This updated Bandeira MRE increases the Company's consolidated, global mineral resources to 36.76 Mt grading 1.31% Li2O in the M&I category, in addition to 31.87 Mt grading 1.19% Li2O in the Inferred category.

Bandeira covers 158 hectares, less than 1% of Lithium Ionic's 17,000-hectare land position, but has rapidly advanced to become one of the most promising lithium development-stage assets in Brazil. It is located adjacent to Sigma Lithium's Grota do Cirilo and Barreiro projects and directly beside Companhia Brasileira de Lítio's (CBL) long-standing underground lithium operation.

The technical report is available on SEDAR+ () under Lithium Ionic's issuer profile and on the Company's website at .

*See press release dated January 14, 2025, for details related to the Baixa Grande MRE (effective date of December 2, 2024; QP: Leonardo Soares, P.Geo., M.Sc., of GE21), and the NI 43-101 compliant technical reports related to the Outro Lado deposit titled“Mineral Resource Estimate for Lithium Ionic, Itinga Project” (effective date of June 24, 2023; authored by Maxime Dupéré, B. Sc., P.Geo. and Faisal Sayeed, B. Sc., P.Geo).

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its Itinga and Salinas group of properties cover ~17,000 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. Its Feasibility-stage Bandeira Project is situated in the same region as CBL's Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Qualified Persons

Carlos José Evangelista Silva, MSc Geo. (MAIG membership number 7868), of GE21 is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data regarding the MRE included in this news release. Mr. Silva is independent of Lithium Ionic. All other scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, and both are“qualified persons” as defined in NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Lithium Ionic Corp.

Blake Hylands

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

