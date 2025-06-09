Legends Take The Mic: Vestidor Y Cancha Scores Big On Revolver Podcasts

Jared Borgetti and David Medrano bring raw, unfiltered fútbol to life for Spanish-speaking fans in the U.S. and beyond

DALLAS, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, the leading multicultural digital audio network in the U.S., proudly announces the debut of "Vestidor y Cancha", a new Spanish-language sports podcast hosted by two titans of Mexican fútbol-legendary striker Jared Borgetti and veteran sports journalist David Medrano. This exclusive show delivers an insider's view of the game, both on the pitch and behind the scenes, with honesty, experience, and unmatched storytelling. This marks the first collaboration between reVolver Podcasts and Ten Mask LLC, the renowned production team behind fan-favorite hits like Erazno y La Chokolata, El Maestro Doggy, and Fútbol Hoy.

"Vestidor y Cancha" ("Locker Room and Field") goes beyond the stats and the final score to expose el fútbol como es-real, passionate, and deeply human. From locker room dynamics to international tournaments, Borgetti and Medrano bring decades of lived experience to the mic. Each episode connects fans to the heart of the sport with insights only legends can provide.

"This is more than a podcast-it's a masterclass in fútbol," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "With Borgetti's historic career and Medrano's journalistic sharpness, Vestidor y Cancha gives listeners what no highlight reel can: the truth about the game we love. We're also excited to welcome Ten Mask LLC into the reVolver family with this exciting new show."

Jared Borgetti, the former Mexican National Team forward and two-time top scorer in Mexico's Primera División, brings his signature analytical style to the show. A Santos Laguna icon and the first Mexican to play in England's Premier League, Borgetti adds global insight and the perspective of a player who lived the pressure and glory of international competition.

Joining him is David Medrano, a respected voice in Mexican sports journalism for over four decades. From DeporTV to Marcaje Personal, Medrano has covered fútbol at every level and brings the context and curiosity of a true reporter. Together, they form a dynamic duo ready to break down the beautiful game.

Soccer is More Than a Game-It's Part of U.S. Latino Identity

Soccer holds a unique place in the hearts of U.S. Hispanics, who make up a significant portion of America's most passionate fútbol fans. Whether cheering for hometown clubs or national teams, Latino audiences drive viewership, shape fan culture, and pass down fútbol traditions across generations. Globally, Latinos are central to the culture and evolution of sport. From neighborhood pitches to World Cup glory, fútbol is a source of pride, unity, and identity for millions. Vestidor y Cancha taps into this deep connection-offering not just commentary, but conversation that respects and celebrates the soul of the game.

Vestidor y Cancha is now streaming exclusively on reVolver Podcasts and is available on all major audio platforms. Follow the show on Instagram at @vestidorycancha for updates and behind-the-scenes content.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at . For more information about the company, visit .

