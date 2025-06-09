ASM Share Buyback Update June 2 6, 2025
|Date
|Repurchased shares
|Average price
|Repurchased value
|June 2, 2025
|11,607
|€ 471.98
|€ 5,478,314
|June 3, 2025
|4,528
|€ 482.57
|€ 2,185,065
|Total
|16,135
|€ 474.95
|€ 7,663,379
These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on April 30, 2025. Of the total program, 26.1% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: .
About ASM International
ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
| Contact
Investor and media relations
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: ...
|
Investor relations
Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8502
E: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment