Deadline Alert: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Krispy Kreme, Inc. (“Krispy Kreme” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DNUT ) securities between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR KRISPY KREME INVESTMENTS

What Happened?

On May 8, 2025, before the market opened, Krispy Kreme released its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting its“net revenue was $375.2 million...a decline of 15.3%” and a“net loss of $33.4 million, compared to prior year net loss of $6.7 million.” Additionally, the Company announced that it is“reassessing [its] deployment schedule together with McDonald's” and“withdrawing [its] prior full year outlook and not updating it” due in part to“uncertainty around the McDonald's deployment schedule.”

On this news, the price of Krispy Kreme shares fell 24.71%, or $1.07 per share, to close at $3.26 per share on May 8, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that demand for Krispy Kreme products declined materially at McDonald's locations after the initial marketing launch; (2) that demand at McDonald's locations was a driver of declining average sales per door per week; (3) that the partnership with McDonald's was not profitable; (4) that the foregoing posed a substantial risk to maintaining the partnership with McDonald's; (5) that, as a result, the Company would pause expansion into new McDonald's locations; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Krispy Kreme securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 15, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

