Autel Energy Named EV Charging Hardware Provider For LAZ Parking And Epic Charging Partnership

Together, Autel and Epic Charging will deploy their combined offering to execute the EV Charging vision for LAZ Parking

HARTFORD, Conn., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent announcement of a partnership between LAZ Parking and Epic Charging to deploy 50,000 Level 2 chargers, Autel Energy has been named a preferred EV charging hardware provider for the program. Together, Autel and Epic Charging will deploy their combined offering to execute the EV Charging vision for LAZ Parking, the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in North America.

"We're thrilled to be working alongside LAZ and Epic Charging to support one of the most ambitious EV infrastructure rollouts in the country," said Michelle Luo, CRO at Autel Energy North America. "Our chargers are designed to adapt to a wide variety of use cases-from commercial garages to mixed-use developments-and we're proud to help enable such a transformational and impactful effort."

"At Epic Charging, we really value Autel's hardware for its quality, reliability, and outstanding support," said Michael Bakunin, CEO of Epic Charging. "That's why we're excited to work with Autel Energy on LAZ Parking's large-scale EV charging rollout, ensuring a smooth and efficient driver experience in North America. Our CSMS offers LAZ a full range of features-like remote monitoring, smart charging schedules, built-in payments, and real-time analytics-and is fully OCPP-compliant. Epic will integrate its system with LAZ's existing e-commerce, reporting, and customer service platforms, creating a seamless and cohesive charging experience."

"The selection of Epic Charging and Autel Energy reinforces LAZ's commitment to deploying high-quality, scalable, and user-friendly charging solutions at LAZ-managed properties in the U.S. and Canada. This partnership will serve as the backbone of this growing network, delivering reliability and performance to meet the needs of both property owners and EV drivers," said Alan Lazowski , Chairman and CEO of LAZ Parking. "The partnership with Autel and Epic gives our clients ultimate flexibility on pricing for customers, tenants and residences and allows LAZ to seamlessly integrate the EV charging alongside the parking operations."

With EV adoption accelerating across the U.S., this partnership-now backed by Autel Energy's trusted technology and Epic Charging's state-of-the-art Charging Station Management System (CSMS) -aims to make charging more accessible, efficient, and scalable for urban centers and beyond.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy is a global leader in the design, development and manufacturing of premium electric vehicle charging systems. The company features interoperability and manufacturing facilities in United States; the Autel Energy MaxiCharger family of chargers is trusted by hundreds of thousands of customers across all use cases, from residential Level 2 to high power industrial and fleet DC applications.

About Epic Charging

Epic Charging is a Silicon Valley-based B2B SaaS company on a mission to become the world's leading EV charging software provider by elevating customer experience, reliability, and scale. Its open protocol (OCPP) Charging Station Management System (CPMS) is designed for companies that want to grow a successful business in the EV charging industry. Epic Charging is the fastest-growing software platform and is already trusted by customers across the US, Canada, Mexico, and Spain.

About LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking is the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT, LAZ has been providing best-in-class parking management and transportation services since 1981 and operates over 1.7 million parking spaces in over 4,000 locations in 43 states and 536 cities in the U.S. and Canada. LAZ is an industry leader in business intelligence, remote monitoring, eCommerce solutions, and Proximity On-Demand Services or "LAZ PODS". LAZ leverages its international network of parking facilities to offer cutting-edge, tech-enabled solutions that include EV charging, micro warehousing, last-mile logistics, working across the hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airports, transportation, universities, government, retail, events, residential, and shuttle service industries. LAZ is a people-first, conscious capitalist company, committed to elevating humanity through business. Additional information can be found at

SOURCE LAZ Parking

