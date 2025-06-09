Where Consumers Shop For Staple Foods: Inflation Shifts Consumer Choices Towards Discounters And Warehouse Clubs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inflation reshapes grocery shopping trends, boosting discounters, warehouse clubs, small local grocers, and e-commerce. The global briefing offers insights into staple foods market dynamics, highlighting emerging geographies, market potential, and key consumer trends shaping demand through 2029.

Inflation is affecting consumers' choices in grocery channels, leading to changes aimed at preserving purchasing power. Discounters and warehouse clubs are becoming more prominent, with a rapid increase in the number of outlets.

After years of decline, small local grocers are gaining traction due to consumers' financial constraints. E-commerce is also expanding, benefitting from greater consumer acceptance and improved accessibility.

Product coverage: Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat, Rice, Pasta and Noodles.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

