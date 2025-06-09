Aventis Empowers Singapore's Workforce With New Series Of Skillsfuture And IBF-Funded Courses For Future-Ready Skills

Aventis Learning Group

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the rapidly evolving global workforce and accelerating digital transformation, Aventis Learning Group , a leading provider of executive education and professional development in Singapore, proudly unveils its newly expanded suite of SkillsFuture-credit eligible and IBF-funded short courses. These short courses are specially designed to help Singaporean professionals and enterprises acquire critical, future-ready skills that meet national and industry demands.

Companies can also send their staff for these government-subsidised courses to benefit from the SkillsFuture Mid-Career Enhanced Subsidy. The programmes focus on key areas such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, leadership, and mental wellness - all of which are increasingly critical in today's competitive economy. Participants can enjoy up to 70% SkillsFuture funding, along with additional support from the SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit (SFEC) and the Union Training Assistance Programme (UTAP).

“Our mission at Aventis is to make lifelong learning accessible, practical, and impactful for working professionals,” said Mr. Samuel Teo, General Manager of Aventis Learning Group.“Through SkillsFuture-funded training in areas such as AI, data storytelling, ESG, and mental wellness, we empower individuals and organisations to adapt, grow, and lead in a fast-changing world.”

The Importance of Upskilling: A National Priority

In an era of technological disruption and economic uncertainty, upskilling and reskilling are no longer optional-they are essential. As new technologies reshape industries and job roles, Singapore's workforce must continuously evolve to stay competitive. This national imperative is championed by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), a government initiative committed to promoting lifelong learning and skills mastery.

With the Future Economy Council and Industry Transformation Maps driving Singapore's economic transformation, the focus is now on enabling both employers and individuals to acquire emerging skills, adopt digital tools, and thrive in high-growth sectors. Aventis' suite of courses directly supports this vision. By aligning with Skillsfuture Singapore's mission, Aventis helps professionals remain relevant and resilient in today's dynamic landscape, while offering employers a pathway to upskill their teams with industry-aligned competencies.

In-Demand Short Courses for Future-Ready Skills

Aventis' curated range of short courses addresses pressing skills gaps and equips learners with practical knowledge they can apply immediately at work:

Empower Marketers with the Knowledge of Generative AI & ChatGPT

Learn how to harness cutting-edge AI tools to transform content creation, marketing automation, and customer engagement.

Step-by-Step Guide to Video Editing Using Canva: Master intuitive video editing techniques for impactful digital communication-no prior experience needed.

Introduction to Infographic Design with Microsoft PowerPoint: Convert complex data into compelling visuals that enhance decision-making and stakeholder engagement.

Professional Certificate in AI Ethics & Governance in Action: Gain foundational knowledge in ethical AI implementation and governance best practices.

Effective Guide to Sustainability Reporting: Understand ESG principles, sustainability metrics, and global reporting standards.

Effective Counselling Techniques for the Workplace: Build communication and emotional intelligence skills to support mental well-being and employee engagement.

Each course is facilitated by experienced industry practitioners and offered in a flexible hybrid format to suit the needs of working adults. Participants also receive certificates of completion and access to alumni learning communities to continue their growth journey.

Driving Real Impact: What Learners Are Saying

“Attended the WSQ Generative AI workshop-overall experience was excellent! Trainer James was mind-blowing, and I learnt so much about ChatGPT. The Aventis staff, including Shanntel, Rae Min, Nabil, Luke, and Erfan, were incredibly kind and supportive!” - Ms. Nat, Workshop Participant

“The AI course helped me truly understand how to use AI effectively in my work-from writing scripts to managing social media. The trainer explained everything clearly with great examples.” - Tristan Ngean, Workshop Participant

These testimonials reflect the tangible impact Aventis courses have had in helping learners enhance their professional relevance and confidence. From marketing executives to project managers, participants walk away with new perspectives, practical skills, and a clearer career direction.

SkillsFuture Singapore Initiatives

SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) is at the forefront of shaping a resilient, skilled, and adaptable workforce. Since its inception, SkillsFuture has transformed how Singaporeans view career progression-not as a linear path, but as a lifelong journey of learning, reinvention, and personal development. By subsidising courses across sectors and levels, SSG promotes accessibility and equity in upskilling. Whether it's a fresh graduate exploring new fields or a mid-career professional seeking reinvention, SkillsFuture ensures that every Singaporean has the resources to stay competitive.

Aventis Graduate School is proud to be an Approved Training Partner of SkillsFuture Singapore and to play its part in this important national movement, reinforcing the belief that“every skill counts.” With strong institutional ties, Aventis not only delivers quality training but also plays a pivotal role in advancing Singapore's human capital development goals.

Building a Future-Ready Singapore, One Learner at a Time

The global workplace is changing fast. As businesses digitalise, consumers become more discerning, and sustainability expectations grow, the skills required to succeed are evolving too. The future belongs to those who are agile, adaptable, and always learning. By expanding its SkillsFuture- and IBF-funded offerings, Aventis Learning Group continues to lead the way in lifelong learning, providing timely, relevant, and high-impact education to Singapore's workforce.

🔗 Explore all SkillsFuture-funded courses at:

About Aventis Learning Group

Aventis Learning Group is Singapore's leading provider of executive education and professional development, having empowered over 80,000 learners across government agencies, multinational corporations, and SMEs. With robust academic and industry partnerships, Aventis delivers cutting-edge training in leadership, digital skills, mental wellness, ESG, and more-bridging capability gaps and driving transformation across sectors.

About Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Graduate School is a leading private institution in Singapore offering industry-relevant postgraduate and executive education. With a strong focus on business, psychology, technology, and leadership, Aventis equips working professionals with the skills and knowledge to thrive in a fast-changing world. Its programmes are designed in collaboration with global universities and industry partners to ensure real-world impact and career advancement.

