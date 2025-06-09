Don Young Appointed As New Chief Executive Officer For Everon

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since being acquired by leading private equity firm GTCR in 2023, Everon has emerged as an industry-leading provider ranked the third-largest security company in the U.S. by SDM Magazine, specializing in install, service, and monitoring for commercial-grade systems and environments.

Young has been a highly regarded figure in the security and life safety business for nearly four decades, joining the industry in 1988 after serving four years in the United States Air Force as a Computer Programmer Analyst. His wide-ranging career includes C-suite and executive-level leadership roles for some of the most trusted security providers, including SecurityLink, ASG Security, HSM, STANLEY Security, Protection 1, and ADT, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

"We're so thrilled to welcome Don to Everon as the new Chief Executive Officer to usher in the next phase of growth and long-term success for our organization," Whall said. "After decades in the industry, he brings not only deep expertise and strategic vision, but also a proven track record for building strong, resilient, customer-centric organizations. Throughout my career, Don has been a constant pillar of leadership and integrity – someone whose invaluable insight and commitment to excellence have helped to establish industry-leading standards for service quality and delivery."

Young's track record of achievements extends beyond his leadership roles and includes active involvement in the industry. In 2013, he co-founded the Partnership for Priority Verified Alarm Response (PPVAR) and served as its first President until 2015. From 2019 to 2021, Young served as President of The Monitoring Association (TMA). He currently serves on the board of directors for the Security Industry Association (SIA) and is an active member of the UL Standards & Engagement Technical Committee for professional monitoring standards in the industry.

"This will be the fifth private equity partnership I've worked with Don on, and I'm confident that his proven leadership will be instrumental in enabling us to deliver for customers and our investors, just as we did in each of our prior endeavors," Whall continued. "Given our history of success, I'm confident that Don's leadership will continue to sharpen our focus on the commercial customer, overdrive results for our business as the provider of choice, and help us to navigate the future of this industry with clarity and purpose."

"I'm absolutely honored to step into the role of CEO at such a pivotal time for Everon," Young said. "Tim and the team have built such a clear strategic vision centered on serving customers across industries with quality and speed. I'm excited to lead the charge in executing that vision with focus and urgency to solidify Everon's position as a leading provider and security partner of choice."

For more information on Everon and their wide range of security solutions and services, please visit everonsolutions.

About Everon

Everon is a leading national integrator and premier service provider of commercial security, video, fire and life safety, ranked the third-largest security company in the U.S. by SDM Magazine. We support more than 300,000 customer locations, backed by our national strength, and over 5,000 employees, including 2,300 technicians, across more than 100 branches. Our company draws on an outstanding legacy of service excellence that is strengthened by our people's decades of industry expertise to emerge as an industry leader and customer service champion, protecting commercial property, people, and assets. Corporate offices are based in Boca Raton, Florida with our Innovation & Operations headquarters (iO) in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit everonsolutions. Follow us on LinkedIn .

Everon – Powered by Experience. Driven by Excellence.

SOURCE Everon, LLC