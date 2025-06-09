Dover Chemical Corporation Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

Innovating Today for a Better Tomorrow: Providing transparency and assurance to customers, partners, and communities

- Marc Nolen, President of Dover Chemical CorporationCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dover Chemical Corporation (Dover), a global leader in specialty chemical additives and a subsidiary of ICC Industries Inc., has released its latest sustainability report, Innovating Today for a Better Tomorrow. The report outlines the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance across 2023 and 2024 and reflects Dover's commitment to being a transparent, responsible, and future-ready supplier.“At Dover, we recognize that our customers, partners, and communities expect more than just product performance-they expect accountability, safety, and sustainability,” said Marc Nolen, President of Dover Chemical Corporation.“This report reflects our commitment to earning that trust and continuing to raise the bar through innovation and responsible practices.”Developed in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework for the Resource Transformation sector, the report offers stakeholders meaningful insight into Dover's efforts to reduce environmental impact, advance product safety, and support resilient supply chains.Report highlights include:Sustainable Product Development:Safer, biodegradable, and non-NIAS products such as DoverphosLGP-12 and alternatives to PFAS and chlorinated paraffins help customers meet evolving regulatory demands and sustainability goals.Environmental Responsibility:Comprehensive tracking and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3), efficiency upgrades, and circularity strategies across facilities.Safety and Workforce Development:Enhanced hands-on safety programs, employee training, and career development initiatives support a high performing, engaged workforce.Community Engagement:Strong partnerships with local schools, emergency response teams, and regional leadership programs reinforce Dover's commitment to making a positive local impact.Governance and Supply Chain Oversight:Robust cybersecurity investments, supplier audits, and active participation in Responsible Carehelp mitigate risk and strengthen customer confidence.By sharing this report, Dover aims to reinforce confidence in its role as a trusted manufacturing partner, demonstrating not only what the company is doing today, but how it is preparing to meet the challenges of tomorrow.The full report is available for download at sustainability .

Megan Hopkins

Dover Chemical Corporation

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.